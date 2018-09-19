The Riesel Indians showed up big time in the Trib’s weekly Honor Roll poll, as Braden Jenkins and Lane Lawson combined for nearly 1,500 votes to be named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.
With 940 votes, Jenkins nearly doubled up China Spring’s Erik Hart who received 517 votes to finish in second place. Jenkins finished last week with 15 carries for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Coming in third in the offensive vote was Connally quarterback Gaylon Glynn with 254 votes.
Lawson, who had two interceptions in last Friday’s contest, received 574 votes for a first-place finish in the defensive voting. Connally’s RJ Francis came in second followed by McGregor’s Noah Jenkins in third with 354 and 164 votes respectively.
Methodist Home’s Reggie Williams took home the Six-Man Player of the Week honor with 258 votes, nearly 100 more than Pierce Snokhous (168) of Vanguard. Williams racked up 15 tackles in addition to running the ball eight times for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns.