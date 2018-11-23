KENNEDALE — The ride continues for the Riesel Indians.
Riesel used an explosive, big-play attack to sail past the Pirates in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs. The win pushes the Indians (10-2) into double-digit victories for the first time since 1994, when they were still coached by Todd Harbour, now Baylor’s head track and field coach.
Collinsville (9-2) certainly gave Riesel a tussle, and took a 45-44 lead on Trey Shelby’s 57-yard scoring scamper with five minutes to play in the third. But Steven Searcy and the Indian offense had an answer, as they marched 75 yards in just three plays to answer barely a minute later, and never trailed again. Riesel picked up its first defensive stop of the second half on Collinsville’s ensuing possession, then added an insurance score early in the fourth.
Riesel will face De Leon in the Region II-2A semis next week.