RIESEL — A 64-yard rushing touchdown less than two minutes into the game left no doubt as to what the outcome would be as Riesel topped Bruceville-Eddy, 58-14.
The Indians scored 20 points in the first quarter, all while shutting out the visitors, to hold a comfortable 20-0 edge heading into the second quarter. And Riesel continued to roll as it held a 32-0 lead at half time.
Bruceville-Eddy finally got on the board in the third quarter, before scoring another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Riesel continued to pile on the points.