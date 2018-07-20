Once he took his place behind the podium inside the lobby of Waco High, his beloved alma mater, it all finally began to sink in. Kwame Cavil is the new head football coach of the Waco High Lions.
Gripping the sides of the wooden podium, with a table to his right full of newspaper clippings and pictures reminding those in attendance of his accomplishments as a Lion himself, Cavil had to pause. Overcome with emotion, he looked around the room before pumping his fist.
“I’m just happy. It’s a great joy to be back home,” Cavil told the media after his press conference. “To be in this position to affect kids’ lives in a positive way and be able to strive forward for their success, it’s a lot of emotions. It’s been a long time. I’ve thought about this moment for a long time. I got here and didn’t know what to do even though I’ve thought about it for a long time. It’s just a beautiful thing.”
It wasn’t when he was officially offered the job. And it wasn’t when he saw the banner hanging above the display case that said, “Welcome home, Kwame.” The reality of everything didn’t hit him until he saw all the people gathered and all the camera lenses pointed his way.
And his response to the pageantry of Friday afternoon was perfect.
“I’m built for this,” Cavil said. “I’m ready.”
As Cavil began to address those gathered to welcome him home, he couldn’t help but notice a handful of his former coaches in the crowd. Like current Waco High principal Ed Love and the Waco ISD director of athletics Johnny Tusa.
“It’s really special when you see a guy grow up through the teen years and be part of your program that we had here and then go on to excel at the University of Texas and had his day with some professional teams,” Tusa said. “Then you see him come back to his home town and give back. I’m convinced life is all about giving, not taking. He’s the ultimate giver.”
After graduating from Waco High in 1997, Cavil went on to play football at Texas where he set a school record in 1999 with 100 receptions. Then after college, Cavil played a season with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL before he played in the Canadian Football League from 2002-2006. He was a CFL East All-Star in 2004 and helped the Edmonton Eskimos to a CFL championship in 2005.
“He’s very passionate and enthusiastic,” Tusa said. “He’s a guy that’ll bring that passion to work. The one thing that everyone needs to understand is with football or any kind of ball, it’s a tool to take a young man to adulthood. He understands that. It’s not always about the score, it’s about how well you prepare people for life.”
Cavil returns to Waco High after serving as an assistant coach at Austin LBJ. Before then, he was the wide receiver coach and lead play signaler for Temple High School. He also coached receivers, defensive backs and special teams at Manor before he took the job in Temple.
When the Wildcats were brought up, Cavil joked that they shouldn’t be mentioned. After all, the ol’ Temple vs. Waco High rivalry goes way back. He was kidding, of course, as Temple head coach Scott Stewart has been a great friend and mentor to him.
“I’ve talked to him,” Cavil said. “He supports me 100 percent. He said he’ll support me 51 out of 52 weeks of the year since we play them one week. He’s had some great advice, and I thank him for that.”
Waco High and Temple will once again be district opponents. This year, however, they’ll face off in the Class 6A ranks.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Cavil said. “I’m not going to come up here and act like I’ve got all the answers. I do have resources and I will lean on them. I’ll lean on my past experience. We’ll put our best foot forward and see where the cards lie.”
With the official announcement of Cavil’s hiring on Friday, he has less than four weeks before two-a-days begin. While he already has some things written down, he doesn’t want to spend the present looking too far ahead.
Coming home to Waco High is a dream come true for Cavil. He’s going to live in the moment as long as he can.
“I do know the first time I’m going to do is exhale,” Cavil said. “When I get a chance to get away from everything, I’m going to let it sink in and then go to work like I know how to do.”