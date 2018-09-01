While the sun peeked over the horizon back in early August, Tommy Allison was pleased with what he had already seen with one day of preseason practice in the book. His message to his Robinson team to start off the 2018 season was two-part — he wanted his Rockets to be more about family and he wanted to see relentless effort.
Relentless effort, as in merely trying on certain plays, especially on third downs, wouldn’t cut it. Not just effort on certain plays or certain downs. No, Allison wanted to see an effort that is oppressively constant or incessant, continuing without pause or interruption.
Come the day before the Rockets opened their season at Taylor, that’s exactly what Allison saw from his team. His Robinson squad had bought in. Now, Allison just had to wait and see if the Rockets’ relentless effort would pay off once the lights turned on and the result mattered.
Allison got his answer. And you can bet Taylor knows the answer, too.
Because that relentless effort ran the Ducks off the field as the Rockets blasted off their season with a 41-21 victory on the road at Taylor. Once Robinson started stringing touchdowns together, the Ducks had no answer.
The win was the first for Robinson since Sept. 22, 2017, which snapped a six-game losing streak as the Rockets finished last year with a 2-8 record.
“The kids were very excited to see that a lot of the hard work and effort they put into that first game paid off with a victory,” Allison said Saturday afternoon.
Don’t let the fact that the Rockets won by 20 lead you to believe that their season opener was a cake walk. Instead, they had to fight for the lead.
Robinson trailed 21-7 early on. But their effort never failed. What they worked on in practice carried over into the game.
“We saw the results of the preparation to what we put into the game,” Allison said. “They practice with great effort. (Friday) night we played with great effort. We play as a team. We practice as a team. Just trust the process, that’s what we’re doing.”
The Rockets ended up scoring 34 unanswered points on their way to the victory. Sophomore running back Brady Kay led the offensive attack as he finished with 31 carries for 252 yards and three scores.
“He’s a good player,” Allison said. “His first varsity game he gets 31 carries. To play as well as he did on Friday, that’s pretty special.”
Kay made up most of Robinson’s rush production as the Rockets finished with 361 rush yards and 457 yards of total offense. But it wasn’t just the offense getting things done.
In order for Robinson to take the lead, Taylor – obviously — needed to quit scoring. So, the Rocket defense shut them out. It also forced some costly turnovers for the ol’ Ducks.
Kay’s first touchdown run of the night was set up by a fumble recovery. Later on, Tanner Wiese picked off the Ducks and took the ball 64 yards to the house for a touchdown.
The Rockets didn’t stall their boosters when Taylor took the lead. Instead, that effort continued to play hard and focus on taking the rest of the contest each down at a time.
It was how they practiced. And it transferred over onto the field on game night. Now, it must carry over to the next game, a home contest against a Gatesville team that dropped a 21-7 contest to Midlothian Heritage on Friday.
“Every day we have to continue what we’ve been doing,” Allison said. “We have to work as hard as we can to be a team.”