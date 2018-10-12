SAN MARCOS — Reicher made sure to put its district debut away early, as the Cougars scored 50 first-half points in a blowout of San Marcos Academy.
Ben Brittain, A.J. Morales, Jake Boozer and others powered a productive rushing attack for the Cougars (3-4 overall, 1-0 in TAPPS District 3-III), who built a 50-9 lead by the halftime break. But Reicher’s defense and special teams units also came to play. In fact, Reicher’s fifth touchdown of the first quarter came on a 28-yard punt block and return from Jamez Thompson.
Late in the game, Reicher was able to clear its bench and let the backups in on the fun. William Aynesworth provided the Cougars’ final TD of the night when he hit Eric Ochoa on a 31-yard TD pass.