As a parting gift at the end of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl week, Reicher kicker Matt Torres gave his Red teammates the thrill of victory.
Torres lined up with two seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, then drilled a 32-yard field goal that gave Red a 17-14 victory over Blue on Saturday night in the Victory Bowl at Waco ISD Stadium.
It was the final exclamation point on a well-played and entertaining all-star game.
Before Torres’ game-winner, Blue team quarterback Zack Satterwhite, the game’s offensive MVP, set a Victory Bowl record by passing for 207 yards.
Satterwhite, from Teague, connected on five of six passes in the game, including touchdowns of 93 yards to Cameron’s Kadrian Hammond and 48 yards to Blooming Grove’s Stephen Carroll.
On a second-and-10 with their backs against their own goal line, Satterwhite and Hammond provided the first highlight of the evening.
Satterwhite threw deep to his right and Hammond hauled in the pass over a Red team defender. Hammond broke away from the Red defense and cruised 93 yards for a touchdown to put Blue ahead 7-0 with 5:15 left in the first quarter.
It took the Red team almost the entire first half, but it was able to tie the game by intermission.
Milford’s Ta’Ron Smith made a key play in Red’s tying drive as he broke loose for a nine-yard gain on fourth-and-two from the Blue 20. After a false start backed up Red to the 16, quarterback Mark Walker of Killeen Shoemaker hit a wide-open Denver Holman of Belton for a 16-yard score.
Holman’s touchdown and Torres’ extra point tied it at 7 with 1:50 to go before halftime
Satterwhite took advantage of the remaining time to tie the FCA Victory Bowl mark for passing yards. He threw to Rogers’ Kasey Kohring for 30 yards and Midway’s D’Ante Thomas for 31 to reach 159 passing yards in the first half. That matched Lorena quarterback Cole Baker’s total for the Blue team in the 2017 game.
The Red team pushed in front, 14-7, early in the fourth quarter when Walker threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Belton’s Anthony Brown, who caught the fade pass and dragged his feet in bounds for the score.
Satterwhite, who attempted just one pass in the second half, answered with the 48-yard TD to Carroll.
The Blue team was driving to possibly win the game late in the fourth quarter when Brown, in on defense, stepped in front of Groesbeck QB Ty Hale’s pass to intercept it and return it to the Red 45.
With just 42 seconds left on the clock when the drive started, Walker quickly moved the Red squad in position, with the help of a late hit penalty on Blue. The Red offense set up Torres inside the Blue 20. He delivered the successful kick as time expired and the Red team celebrated.
Brown was named the Victory Bowl Defensive MVP for his momentum-changing interception in the final minute.
Hammond finished with a game-high 107 receiving yards on three catches.
Smith led all rushers with 106 yards on 12 carries for the Red team.