It was about 10 years ago when Ben Brittain had an epiphany while playing “Road to Glory” on his PlayStation 2. The game of college football was suddenly more than some virtual reality he could control on his television, but something he could do in his own life when he got older.
Standing on the football field at Reicher, Brittain can hardly believe what he’s getting ready to do. The TAPPS all-state quarterback, who racked up more than 2,000 total yards this past season, is rocking his khaki shorts and a jacket. And underneath that jacket is an Air Force T-shirt.
In a few days’ time, Brittain’s dream that sprouted from holding a PlayStation controller in his hand will become a reality when he signs his National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to play football at Air Force.
“It’s a day I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” Brittain said. “It’s all becoming so surreal. It wouldn’t be possible without all the people who have been there throughout the process to support me and help me.”
The college coaches came calling after his junior season ended. Brittain, the district’s offensive MVP, had just torched opposing defenses for nearly 2,500 total yards and 30 touchdowns. Eventually, he found himself entertaining offers from Army, Texas A&M-Commerce and Air Force.
“Coaches started coming by, coming out to practice and doing those types of things,” Brittain said. “I was going to camps and talking with coaches throughout the whole thing. It started to pick up whenever Air Force offered in May. The one thing I liked about Air Force when they recruited me was that they were there since the day they offered me. I’d get a call every week from the coaches. The relationships I built with those coaches are part of the reason I’m going there.”
It was around eight months after he received the offer from Air Force that Brittain made his official visit to Colorado. And it was on the flight home, no less, when he decided that Air Force was the place he wanted to go.
“It just sunk in that this is the place I need to be,” Brittain aid. “It felt like home. The next day I gave coach (Troy) Calhoun a call and told him I was in. That finalized everything.”
Signing with Air Force brings about different responsibilities than other Division I programs. After Brittain graduates, he will serve in the Air Force for five years.
Before this recruiting process with Air Force, Brittain had never considered the military.
“I didn’t really know much about the Air Force,” Brittain said. “The military has been something I’ve never really thought about until a couple of months ago. I just started to feel better and better (about it). That’s when I realized that I was going to be in the military was whenever I felt that Air Force was where I needed to be.
“The military side of things never played a factor in it for me. I just knew I was going to get to go to a school that has one of the greatest educations in the nation and play football. That’s what sold me on it.”
He was also able to talk to someone his age who knows the path on which he’s about to embark. Brayden Mathis, the all-time record holder at China Spring with 449 tackles, is in the midst of his first year at Air Force.
“He was really good about everything,” Brittain said. “He reached out to me when Air Force offered. I talked about a couple of things with him, and he congratulated me when I did and said I made a great choice.”
Now in between the moment Air Force offered Brittain and he committed, he played his final football season for the Cougars. However, it didn’t go quite as planned for the quarterback. Brittain had to miss the first two games of the season after tearing his quadriceps muscle in his leg.
“Getting injured was tough because it was something I’ve worked on for so long and I had to sit out the first couple of games this season,” Brittain said. “You’re just watching your team play, and it feels like you’re not in the position to help on the field. That was hard for me, but then I saw myself in a coaching position trying to help out Jake (Boozer), who filled in at quarterback, and all the other receivers. I really tried to encourage the guys the best I could.”
In only nine games, Brittain finished his senior season with 1,567 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in addition to 831 rushing touchdowns and 10 touchdowns.
“He’s a dynamic athlete,” Reicher head football coach John Ryan said. “He’s the type of quarterback that football is leaning toward. He can run, pass and is smart. He makes great decisions. He’s been a blessing for us to coach.”
Ryan won’t have to stock up on Air Force football T-shirts as Brittain makes it official on Wednesday. During his time at Reicher, Brittain will be the third player he’s coached to continue his football career at Air Force.
“We always keep up with the Falcons and are always pulling for them here at Reicher,” Ryan said.
While signing day is mere days away, Brittain looks ahead to graduation and sees plenty of time left to achieve some more athletic success at Reicher. Another state championship in track, of course, is on his list, as the Cougars won last year’s sprint relay at the TAPPS state meet.
“Well, I’m playing basketball right now,” Brittain said. “I definitely want to finish the season strong there and make a deep run in the playoffs with the team we have. I want to win another state championship in track. I’m playing baseball this year. We’ll do the best we can at that as well
“That’s one of the best things about Reicher is you can play every sport you want. … This is the last time I’ll be able to say, ‘Oh, I’m just going to go play baseball.’ Might as well do it while I can.”