Reicher met little resistance Friday night, pummeling St. John Paul II 48-18, pushing the Cougars’ TAPPS Division III District 3 record to 2-0.
It was a very important win for Reicher (4-5) with a bye week looming and just two more district games remaining. Cougar head coach John Ryan liked what he saw as a whole against John Paul in front of the home crowd in Waco.
“It was a very good team game tonight,” Ryan said. “We overcame a few missed assignments early, but were able to adjust and make some big plays.”
Big plays indeed. After turning the ball over on downs to start the game, the Cougars rattled off seven-straight scoring drives, not including the one-play drive to end the first half with Reicher leading 35-6. A solid mixture of running and throwing through the first 24 minutes left little doubt in this one.
“We had a good game plan and we executed really well and protected the ball,” Ryan said. “I’m really proud of our guys.”
Protecting the ball and executing the game plan is a definite mixture for success. The Cougars’ second drive started on their own 30 after a forced St. John Paul punt that saw the Guardians lose 24 yards and ended on a 41-yard bomb from quarterback Ben Brittain to Benton Mattson. And after St. John Paul fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Reicher wasted no time as Brittain found wideout Jake Boozer for a six-yard touchdown, putting the Cougars up 14-0.
“Our receiver made big plays tonight,” Ryan said. “I think everyone of our receivers had multiple catches. It was a good distribution on offense.”
The Cougars continued to pile it on early. Brittain shared the pigskin well, finding Matthew Torres from 13 yards out for a score, capping an 11-play, 97-yard drive that saw Brittain account for all but 15 of those yards. The senior finished the night with 254 yards through the air, adding 79 more on the ground.
“He’s the true definition of a dual-threat player,” Ryan said. “He did a good job of reading the field. I let him make the decisions. If they want to lay back and play coverage, I let him run. If they want to sit in the box, he can pick them apart over the top.”
After St. John Paul scored its only touchdown of the half on a Connor Asadourian pass to Adam Zorowski, the Cougars tacked on two more scores – both on the legs of running back AJ Morales, who amassed 133 yards rushing while adding a three-yard walk in score late in the fourth quarter with a running clock.
The Cougars other second-half score was a pass from Brittain to a wide open Payton Hill from 32 yards away.
“It’s cliché to hear, but if you do the little things in a football game, it pays off in the end,”
Ryan said.
Reicher returns to play in two weeks against The Texas School for the Deaf, with a possible district-deciding tilt with Geneva to end the regular season.