When the new football season kicks off in about a month, many fans and students from across Central Texas will walk back into familiar stadiums, anticipating the next chapter in their team’s history.
But the season-opening game will bring an entirely different sensation at Eagle Christian Academy. There’s nothing like the first time.
After a couple of years of getting their hopes up only to see the dream of starting a football program stall out, Eagle Christian finally has the pieces in place for gridiron traditions to become a reality.
The school recently hired former Parkview Christian Academy coach Bryce Frazier to launch the Eagles’ football program.
Frazier, who led Parkview Christian Academy to the Texas Christian Athletic League Division II six-man state championship in 2017, parted ways with the school at the end of the spring semester. Since taking over at Eagle Christian, he’s established a foundation for the Eagles, including the scheduling of eight games so far.
Eagle seniors Ben Hampton and Jonah Williams have both played basketball for their school the last two years. But in order to play football, they’ve claimed waivers that allowed them to play for the home-school-based Texas Wind.
Now they get to start something of their own.
“It’s never come into action because we’ve never had the numbers,” Hampton said. “But the fact that Coach Frazier is able to come on and we’ve got the numbers for six-man is definitely exciting.”
Frazier has a long history with Waco private schools. He played football along with every other sport the school offered as a senior at Parkview. After playing college baseball at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Frazier returned to Central Texas to start the baseball program at Live Oak Classical School.
He went from a build at Live Oak to a rebuild at Parkview as he took the football program back to prominence.
Now Frazier will try to do it again at a school that is looking to expand beyond six-man football. The coach said Eagle Christian’s original plans were to jump into 11-man football. But when he was suddenly looking for a job in June, it seemed like the right fit for him to partner with the school and begin at the six-man level.
Having played both six-man and 11-man in high school, Frazier has a feel for how the growing process might unfold.
“I think at a Christian school, the goal shouldn’t be to start and stay at six-man,” Frazier said. “I think your goal should be to get as big as you can get. If you can host 11-man, host 11 man and do it. I kind of told them when we were meeting, it will be, realistically, four to five years before we can get to that point. I’m just hoping this first year we can get more kids interested. Let them know that it’s going to be fun and get the school buzzed about it.”
Along with setting up a schedule, Frazier has met with helmet reps and started filling out an equipment room. He said he expects to have about 10 players, including a handful with football experience, when practice starts.
That’s more than he had his first year at Parkview, when seven showed up on the first day.
Frazier said he understands if some of the school’s athletes are skeptical that the Eagles football team will take flight. But he’s making sure everyone knows this isn’t another false start.
The Eagle Christian coach and a couple of players got acquainted by meeting up at the Trib’s annual photo day on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.
“I just met him today,” Williams said. “I’ve neve seen him before. He’s really open about everything. He’s really chill and funny and it seems like he’s pretty optimistic about the season.”
When starting anything, it’s helpful to be able to see landmarks down the road to work toward. Frazier has secured that by entering Eagle Christian into the six-man football Independents Bowl. The Eagles won’t be affiliated with any league or district this season, but the Independents Bowl in Gholson allows similar programs to play in a year-end event.
“I went to it last year and watched a couple games,” Frazier said. “It’s a pretty cool deal. It’s almost what the BCS was. They rank you off your independent rankings, they take the top two to play for a championship game and the other ones play in like a bowl game. You play one game. Every game was good. They took teams that were matched really well with each other.”
By then, the stadium will be familiar to the Eagles, who will alternate home games between Gholson and Paul Tyson Field.
Like at any school in any given fall, the coach is looking to get the players, parents, teachers and other students all pulling in the same direction. Will that mean that the Eagles are instant winners on the scoreboard? Will it take some patience and paying of dues? What are reasonable expectations?
“Ask me in three or four months,” Frazier said. “I’ll tell you what I’ve found out.”