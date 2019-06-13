Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will host the 10th annual Kids Advantage Camp on June 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
NFL stars from Central Texas like Derrick Johnson and Jerrell Freeman will be taking part as counselors, as well as founding members Roy Miller, Tommie Harris, Juaquin Iglesias and Dominique Ziegler.
It includes both football and cheerleading instruction, and is free to ages 8-17. To sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-centex-football-cheer-camp-tickets-46241818524?aff=ebapi&ref=eios