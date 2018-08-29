Vanguard Vikings
2017: 8-3 (3-0), reached state quarterfinals
Head coach: Zach Seifert (7th season, 38-28)
Returning starters (O/D): 10/6
Offense/Defense:
Multiple/multiple
All-time: 39-36 since 2011
Playoffs: 3-4 in 4 trips,
most recently 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: When Vanguard first started football in 2011, it took its lumps. Today, it’s a consistent winner, as the Vikings made their fourth straight playoff appearance in 2017.
Vanguard coach Zach Seifert has appreciated the “business as usual” approach that his players have taken to fall camp. One of the more serious playmakers the Vikings possess is UT Carter Klepper, the team’s returning leader in all-purpose yardage, interceptions and tackles. “I always say Carter is a Swiss Army guy,” Seifert said. “He’s successful wherever you put him, just a great athlete.”
TE/DT Jackson Davis is a load whether he’s catching passes or applying a pass rush. Senior QB Luke Wilson is very accurate within 20 to 30 yards, and he’ll likely look often to RB/WR Pierce Snokhous, who earned all-state honors at center last season but shed 30 pounds in hopes of carrying the rock more.
While Vanguard is the only one of Waco’s four private school six-man programs that didn’t capture a state title last year, it should be noted that the Vikings probably play in the toughest, most competitive division of the quartet, in TAPPS Six-Man Division I.
Aug. 31 at Live Oak Classical
Sept. 6 Giddings State School
Sept. 14 at Parkview Christian
Sept. 21 at Watauga Harvest
Sept. 27 Methodist Children’s Home
Oct. 12 Austin Hill Country*
Oct. 19 Round Rock Christian*
Oct. 26 at Marble Falls Faith*
Nov. 2 at Round Rock Concordia*
Nov. 9 at Austin Veritas*
Live Oak Classical Falcons
2017: 8-6 (4-0), won TAPPS 6-Man Div. II state championship
Head coach: Brice Helton (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 1/2
All-time: 89-23 since 2009
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2
Playoffs: 19-4 in 8 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 4 (2011, 2013, 2016, 2017)
Outlook: Live Oak turns over the keys to the sports car to Brice Helton, who served as defensive coordinator the past two years. Former coach Jordan Barker will remain on the football staff as the leader of the Falcons’ offense.
That offense should again not lack for weapons, even with the graduation of former Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year Chase Hill and five other offensive starters. RB/DL Carter Mencken will pick up some of the ball-carrying slack, Helton said, and the versatility of Ben Buras should also come in handy, as he’ll see action at receiver and on the line.
On the other side, the experience factor is kind of underrated. “Defensively, we’re a little better off,” Helton said. “By the end of the season they weren’t all necessarily starting, but we had probably six of them who had started throughout the season in two or more games.”
Besides Mencken and Buras, the Falcons will look to Jackson Wiethorn and Aidan Snyder, a couple of lunch-pail toters who help set the tone. “If they’re not in practice, you know it,” Helton said.
In spite of consecutive TAPPS Six-Man Div. II state titles, Live Oak will enter the season ranked No. 2 in that division by SixManFootball.com. New Braunfels Christian holds the No. 1 ranking, and the Falcons will also have to watch out for Bracken Christian out of Bulverde.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Vanguard 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Parkview 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Methodist Home 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Abbott 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at New Braunfels Christian* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Victoria Faith* 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 Bulverde Bracken* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Temple Holy Trinity* 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills* 7:30 p.m.
Parkview Christian Pacers
2017: 9-3, won TCAL 6-man Division II state championship
Head coach: Bryce Frazier (3rd season, 17-7)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Offense/defense: Spread/4-2
State titles: 1 in 6-man (2017), 2 in 11-man (1991, ’96)
Outlook: Parkview’s run to the TCAL Div. II state title — the school’s first since the Pacers were an 11-man program in 1996 — was fueled by one of the most potent offenses in the six-man game.
It helps when you’ve got a quarterback-receiver combo like Ian Guerrero and Braeden Arp. Guerrero passed for 3,090 yards and 46 TDs in 2017, including 27 scoring passes to Arp, who led the country in receiving for six-man players. Funny thing is, Parkview coach Bryce Frazier believes that the duo can still get better.
“With Ian, seeing himself grow up into himself this year is going to be a big deal,” Frazier said. “Making reads without me having to tell him, ‘Hey, throw the ball. I want to see you make a read,’ and he usually does that when you have to Braeden to throw it to. But seeing him grow up even more is going to be fun.”
Juniors Josiah Noble and Timmy Skains are two of Parkview’s top defenders, while sophomore Christopher Lanehart turned in a solid debut varsity season. The Pacers did suffer a painfiul loss when Jeremiah Thomas, the team’s all-purpose yardage leader, died of cancer. But he hasn’t been forgotten by his teammates.
“While he may not be on the field, we’ll definitely still be playing for him,” Guerrero said.
“I’ve told the guys, don’t put on that helmet unless you’re ready to carry on Jeremiah’s legacy,” Frazier said.
Schedule
Aug. 31 FW THESA 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Live Oak 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Vanguard 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Watauga Harvest 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Granbury Cornerstone* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Killeen Memorial* 11 am
Oct. 19 Methodist Children’s Home* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Canyon Lake Brigade of St. Michael Home School 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 2 Garland Christian 7:00 p.m.
Methodist Children’s Home Bulldogs
2017: 9-4 (2-1), won TCAF 6-Man Division I state championship
Head coach: Matt Rodgers (6th season, 48-23)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/2
All-time: 59-33 since 2010
Offense/defense: Spread/4-2
Playoffs: 9-6 in 7 trips, most recently 2017 (1st state title)
Outlook: Constant turnover is a part of every high school football program, but it may be even more prevalent at MCH.
Of the 23 players out for football this season, just five played on last year’s Bulldog team that won the TCAF Six-Man Division I state championship. “We’ve got lots of new faces,” said MCH coach Matt Rodgers, last year’s Super Centex Six-Man Coach of the Year. “We only have one guy back who started, so we’re definitely still learning. We’re even learning basic things like the right way to put on shoulder pads, or how a chinstrap works.”
Depth shouldn’t be an issue, given the Bulldogs’ numbers, but Rodgers is still figuring out how the puzzle will piece together. Less of a mystery is where RB/C/LB Reggie Williams (right) fits in. Williams has been at MCH since his eighth grade year. He’s a junior now, and a player that Rodgers plans to use as a leader on both sides of the ball.
UT Dremon Bible will take on a bigger role this year. The Bulldogs also have a rare commodity in six-man ball with a standout kicker in Luis Sierra.
Rodgers would love to have to shift some things around in the trophy case for another state statue this year. But he also thinks it’s not entirely fair to compare this year’s MCH team to last year’s bunch.
“I’ve been trying to explain to the guys that they’re going to have a target on their backs,” he said. “Not necessarily because of anything you’ve done, but because of what the guys did here last year. When they see you, they see last year.”
Schedule
Aug. 30 Bryson (at Gorman) 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 7 Williamson Co. Home School 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Trinidad 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Live Oak 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Vanguard 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Abbott 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Granbury Cornerstone* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Parkview* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Killeen Memorial* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Carrollton Texas Alliance Home School 7:30 p.m.