La Vega (8-2) vs. Lake Worth (5-5)
Round: Class 4A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie
Key matchup: La Vega D-line vs. Lake Worth O-line
Breakdown: La Vega head coach Don Hyde knows how hard it is to win a state championship. He was the defensive coordinator when the Pirates won it all in 2016.
So while Hyde is pleased with the way his team is playing as the playoffs get underway, he knows better than to be overconfident.
“You can’t ever be satisfied,” Hyde said. “We’ve got to continue to keep trying to get better every week. … We’ve been working on doing what we do. Knowing our keys defensively, making tackles, taking care of the football – all the things that make a successful program.”
Lake Worth is in its first year under Tracy Welch, the longtime Copperas Cove assistant and brother of former Cove head coach Jack Welch. The Bullfrogs run a pro-style offense, with the coach’s son Caleb Welch (1,237 passing yards, 8 TD passes) at the helm.
La Vega’s powerful, balanced rushing attack, headlined by Jar’Quae Walton (1,145 yards, 11 TDs) and Elisha Cummings (918, 11 TDs), figures to be integral in keeping the chains moving and keeping the Bullfrogs off the field.
At the very least, the Pirates can’t wait to get it cranking.
“It’s the playoffs – these guys know it’s win or go home,” Hyde said. “The level of anxiety of increases, but the level of intensity also increases.”
Lorena (9-1) vs. Brownsboro (3-7)
Round: Class 4A Division II bi-district
Time/site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana
Players to watch: Lorena: QB Bradley Lina, LB Greg Martinez; Brownsboro: QB Gage Wehrmann, RB Cole Williams
Key matchup: Lorena defense vs. Brownsboro run attack
Breakdown: These teams should be plenty rested and ready to go to open up the state playoffs this week. Brownsboro is coming in off its bye week, while Lorena rested its starters in the second half as the Leopards throttled Mexia to secure the outright District 8-4A Div. II championship.
They’ll need that rest to try to contain the other’s offense. When it comes to what Brownsboro has to try and stop, it’s all about picking their poison. Lorena has a trio of guys who can pound it on the ground with AJ Bell, AJ Brem and Bradley Lina. The Leopards’ offensive line continues to improve each week and looks poised to help Lorena make a deep run in the playoffs.
If Brownsboro chooses to shut down the run game, it has to watch out for Lina making them look silly with what he’s able to do through the air. Ben Craig is a speedy receiver who has been Lina’s top target so far this year. And then there’s Ty Moore, who can make them pay in any situation.
Lina’s ability to make the correct reads this season has been key for Lorena’s success as the Leopards were back atop the league standings after finishing fourth a year ago.
Brownsboro is a bit similar to Lorena in that it also has three different running backs who are really talented.
The main one is Cole Williams, who started at quarterback for Brownsboro before he was moved to running back due to injuries shortening the depth at that position overall for the team.
If everyone is healthy and good to go for Brownsboro, Saul Williams and Dakota Harmon will join him in the backfield along with quarterback Gage Wehrmann.
Connally (7-3) vs. Bullard (3-7)
Players to watch: Connally: RB Jay’Veon Sunday, ATH Kavian Gaither; Bullard: QB Landry Lasseter, RB Reece Rickets
Key matchup: Sunday vs. Bullard defensive front
Breakdown: Nobody has been able to stop Jay’Veon Sunday. While that may sound like an opinion, the stats back it up as fact because the junior running back set the school single-season rushing record a week ago with 2,052 yards and 30 touchdowns on the season.
While Sunday is an absolute beast, this Connally team has plenty of threats around him with the likes of quarterback Gaylon Glynn, wide receiver Korie Black an all-around athlete Kavian Gaither. If Connally can put it all together, look out.
They’ll have to take on another good quarterback in Bullard’s Landry Lasseter. The Cadets have had plenty of practice going up against good signal callers as their district is full of them with Lorena’s Bradley Lina and Robinson’s Jordan Rogers to name a few.
A week ago, Lasseter finished with 173 rushing yards and 85 passing yards for a combined two touchdowns on the night.
Bullard got off to a fast start with 22 points in the first quarter. Connally, which has started slowly a few times this season, got off to a quick start of its own a week ago in its win over Robinson.
The Cadets will need to keep that up in order to knock off Bullard.
West (7-3) vs. Academy (4-6)
Round: Class 3A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
Players to watch: West: RB Preston Johnson, QB Nathan Gerik; Academy: QB Jerry Cephus, WR Jaylin McWilliams
Key matchup: West secondary vs. Academy passing game
Breakdown: The connection between Academy’s Jerry Cephus and Jaylin McWilliams has been red-hot this season. The duo combined for six completions for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns a week ago.
If there’s any secondary up for the challenge of shutting them down, it’s West. The Trojan defense put on a clinic a week ago as they finished with multiple interceptions against Teague. One was taken back for a touchdown, another was picked out of the sky by a leaping Nathan Gerik.
While the secondary has played well throughout the season, the defensive front has caused all kinds of problems for opposing teams. A major part of West’s success a week ago came from the fact that the Teague quarterback didn’t have much time to make his reads. Zach Schneider made at least two sacks in that contest for West.
Offensively, West is just as dangerous. It owns a solid rush attack behind Gerik and Preston Johnson.
West head coach David Woodard says the saying goes that West will run the ball and then run it again. That stems from the ability of the offensive line to open things up and then Johnson’s ability to power through those holes for positive gains.
Both Johnson and Gerik are patient making their decisions in the backfield, not being too hasty and trying to run everyone over but waiting to see what develops up front before bursting through an opening.
Teague (5-5) vs. Troy (8-2)
Round: Class 3A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mexia
Players to watch: Teague: QB Zach Satterwhite, RB Gelico Green, RB Azaya Patrick; Troy: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Ricky Guardiola, LB Beau Workman
Key matchup: Troy RB Zach Hrbacek vs. Teague defensive line
Breakdown: Teague knows there’s one thing it must do to beat Troy: Keep Zach Hrbacek from running wild. Hrbacek ranks second among Central Texas rushers with 1,719 yards and 22 touchdowns.
“Their running back is good, dang good,” said Teague coach Donnie Osborn. “We’re not going to stop him by any means, but we’re going to try to slow him down.”
The Lions made the playoffs by winning four of their last five games, ending the regular season with a loss to West. They’ll ride the versatile skills of quarterback Zach Satterwhite and a defense that’s improved as the season has progressed.
“We started off really cold, but we knew if we stayed the course we were going to turn the corner and get better,” Osborn said. “That started about midway through the season. We’re pretty decent when we’re on all cylinders.