MART -- Kevin Hoffman shifted the trophy so his players could see the other side, then proudly brought their attention to the year 1983.
“You see, that’s my team. That was my senior year,” said Hoffman, a Robinson alumnus.
A winning culture courses through the blood stream of Mart’s players and, yes, even their coaches. They don’t just want to win, they fully expect to – and it makes a difference on autumn Friday nights.
During the 2018 season, Mart won in ways both familiar and unique. The Panthers overpowered some teams and simply outran others, claiming 15 wins by an average score of 60-9. The last of those wins came in the Class 2A Division II state final, where Mart defeated Gruver, 76-33, for the program’s seventh all-time state championship.
The unique part? It marked the first time the Panthers had ever gone back-to-back.
For winning big even in the face of multiple massive hurdles, Mart is the recipient of the Tribune-Herald’s 63rd annual Jinx Tucker Award. Named for the former Trib sports editor whose writing gained national acclaim, the Jinx Tucker Award incorporates team success, improvement throughout the season, sportsmanship, fan support, and a will to win in the face of adversity. Tucker’s successor as sports editor, Dave Campbell, founded the honor in 1956.
It’s the fourth time that Mart has achieved the Jinx Tucker honor. The Panthers won the first two awards in 1956 and ’57, and picked up the prize again in 2011.
In 2017, Mart motored to a 15-1 record and the 2A Division I state title, topping Refugio, 34-21, in the state final. Following that triumph, the Panthers enjoyed their victor’s spoils for weeks, from the rallies to the rings to the respect they received around their tightly-coiled community.
“We probably took a little too much time celebrating,” said Hoffman, the head coach. “But when all of that was over, I met with the kids before we started offseason to set some goals, something to look at and something to chase and something to work for. I just visited with the seniors and the football team, and said, ‘You guys have won a state championship now, what’s something we could look at and try to achieve?’ And the seniors, from the get-go, were talking about trying to go back-to-back.”
That purpose drove every cleat mark going forward. Whenever the players would grow weary, or need a moment of re-focusing, Hoffman or one of the assistant coaches would bring up that goal of repeating. Hoffman would remind them that many great Mart teams of yesteryear had aspired for a similar prize, only to come up empty.
The first true gut check of the season arrived in mid-September, in game No. 3. Class 3A brute Franklin plowed into Mart and trampled 2A’s No. 1-ranked Panthers, 21-0. Mart’s players said that they knew the Lions would be no pushover, but were disappointed with how they played.
But they didn’t let the loss go to waste. It exposed where they needed to get better.
“It really showed us what we had to do to step up our game,” linebacker Preston Lane said. “After the Franklin game, we all were kind of like, ‘OK, maybe we're not the big dogs we think we are. But we're going to get back to that and we're going to show everybody this isn't just a one-time deal.’”
The bounce-back really began in the second half of that very game. Franklin scored all three of its touchdowns in the first half, but Mart stiffened its neck and played the Lions to a scoreless stalemate after the halftime break.
“One of the things that we’ve always tried to preach to these kids here for the 10 years I’ve been here is that you’re going to have some adversity,” Hoffman said. “You’re going to have it on the playing field and you’re also going to have it in life.
“And what are you going to do when that comes? Are you going to tuck your head and turn and walk away from it, or are you going to get your head up and face it head on? You’ve got to adjust and adapt and overcome and all those things. We use those words to these kids all the time when they do face adversity.”
A week after the Franklin game, Mart dominated rival Riesel, 52-21, an impressive win considering the Indians ended up advancing three rounds deep in the playoffs. In their final nondistrict game, the Panthers absolutely dismantled Refugio, 41-8, in a rematch from the previous year’s state title game.
If that game somehow failed to serve notice that Mart wasn’t messing around, the three consecutive shutout wins that followed should have dotted the exclamation point.
The Panthers continued to pound teams into the playoffs, but after a 59-0 regional final win over Muenster, they experienced their biggest loss since the Franklin game. Not on the scoreboard, but on the roster itself, as starting quarterback Kyler Martin suffered an ACL tear and would be done for the year.
To outsiders, this would feel like a personnel crisis. After all, nobody wants to go into a state semifinal game – the biggest game of the year to that point – without their starting QB. Mart didn’t want that, either.
But the Panthers didn’t panic. They knew better.
They knew Roddrell Freeman would be just fine, thank you very much.
“That’s actually my little cousin, so I grew up with him,” said Mart senior lineman Elijah Green. “I knew he could throw, I knew he could read the defense. He’d worked behind Kyler, and Kyler is a great mentor. Kyler taught him everything that he knows, everything that the coaches taught him, being the starting quarterback. So Roddrell was prepared for that day before anything happened.”
The Beavers of Falls City didn’t know what hit them, but it could have been dubbed Hurricane Roddrell. The challengers actually stayed within a touchdown into the fourth quarter, but Freeman engineered a drive that gave the Panthers some breathing room, and they relaxed and went on power to a 40-13 victory.
Hoffman said that Mart always seeks to work players at multiple positions throughout the season. That doesn’t necessarily mean that every piece is interchangeable, but it does aid in the preparation should an emergency arise.
“If you come to our practices when we're practicing offense, (Freeman’s) going to be playing running back. And then he's going to be playing receiver and then he's going to be taking snaps a quarterback,” Hoffman said. “We do that with all these kids. They’ve got to do and learn multiple positions. So when we do have a key part of our offense or defense down, we have the confidence that whoever's next up, to put them in there and things are going to keep going.”
For Mart, the most frightening moment of the season was still yet to come. Two days before the Panthers’ state title game against Gruver, reserve quarterback Aiden Gast collapsed onto the field during practice.
“At first it started off as like, OK, it's just another day,” Lane said. “Then he kind of slowly started wobbling a little bit and then he fell and hit the ground, and it scared us because we thought, OK, maybe he’s just out of breath or he's tired. Once they got to where he’s not breathing, we were all kind of like, ‘Oh, wow.’ We were kind of in shock, and we were kind of panicking for a minute.”
Fortunately, Mart’s coaches stayed cool. Assistants Landry Williams and Shane Martin recognized that Gast had gone into cardiac arrest, and they began performing CPR.
“They did what they had to do, and they saved the kid’s life,” Lane said.
Teenagers aren’t supposed to have heart attacks. Thankfully, Gast survived, and was even able to join his team at AT&T Stadium in Arlington two days later. He spoke to his teammates in the locker room before the game and watched from the sideline as they finished the mission they’d set so many months before.
“That really made us realize that any day could be your last, any day anything can happen,” Green said. “We didn’t know if he’d be able to be there with us, and that gave us more motivation to go out and go hard every single play on the field.”
Like so many of Mart’s games, the Gruver contest wasn’t even close. The Panthers skedaddled to a 63-12 halftime lead on their way to a record-setting 76-33 blowout.
When you have a 51-point lead after two quarters, the need for any type of halftime adjustment flies out the window. Hoffman knew that.
So, in that moment, he simply opted to celebrate and have fun with his team. They’d all earned the right to party.
“To win a state championship is unbelievable in itself,” Hoffman said. “To go back-to-back is twice as special. The game, the way it ended up, when it was over with we were elated and we enjoyed it, but that game was over with pretty quick. We had some time in the locker room at halftime, with the coaches and the kids, that no one else saw.
“Those memories that we had in the locker room, we were celebrating at halftime, the game was over, and we knew it was over. But those are special memories that I have with those kids at halftime, and with the coaches. So, twice is nice, and three times would be even better.”