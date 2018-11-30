UPDATE: Pittsburg prevailed over Lorena, 34-28, in a regional semifinal game that was delayed by weather for more than two and a half hours and resumed Saturday morning.
After scoring 21 unanswered points to open the second half before lightning and tornado delays, the Leopards couldn't hold the lead as Pittsburg QB Jaylon Jimmerson hit Keithlen Griffin for an 18-yard touchdown, taking a 22-21 lead on a two-point pass to Promous Morrison.
Jimmerson scored again on a 25-yard TD run to put the Pirates up 28-21 before Bradley Lina's 13-yard run tied the game at 28 for Lorena with 5:06 left to play in the ballgame.
Facing fourth-and-1 with less than a minute left, Pittsburg heaved a desperation pass down the sideline that was hauled in for an amazing falling catch by Griffin as he skidded out of bounds inside the 5-yard line.
Jimmerson then ran 4 yards for a score to put Pittsburg up for good.
Look for Chad Conine's full game story later today on wacotrib.com and in Sunday's edition of the Tribune-Herald.
ROYSE CITY — The Lorena Leopards held a 21-14 lead over Pittsburg at the 5:21 mark of the third quarter in their Class 4A Division II regional semifinal battle on Friday, when a weather delay prompted a break in the action.
That was still the score at press deadline.
The game was delayed about 9:30 p.m. due to lightning in the area, and that delay continued more than 90 minutes. Shortly before 11 p.m., a tornado warning forced fans to take cover.
Lorena turned the momentum in the second half with three touchdowns in less than five minutes of action.
The Leopards received the ball to start the third quarter and Lina led a crisp 71-yard touchdown march. The Lorena QB completed 3 of 3 passes for 54 yards to move deep into Pittsburg territory. Lina then finished the drive by running 8 yards for a touchdown, burrowing his way through a crowd into the end zone.
The Lorena defense forced a quick three-and-out and Lina and company went back to work, starting from the Pirates’ 35. This time, Lina broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown run on the second play of the possession, tying it at 14.
The Leopards special teams got into the act after the defense forced another Pirates three-and-out. Pittsburg QB Jaylon Jimmerson punted the ball into the back of his right tackle, sending the ball sailing backward toward the goal line. Lorena’s Greg Martinez scooped the bouncing ball and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and a 21-14 Leopards lead with 7:19 left in the third quarter.
Thus Lorena answered Pittsburg’s dominant first half.
Jimmerson passed for a touchdown and ran for another to stake the Pirates to a 14-0 lead by the end of the second quarter.
Lorena repeatedly put the Pirates in third-and-long and fourth-and-long situations and Jimmerson came up with answers. The Pittsburg QB threw a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Braydon Pyron to convert a fourth-and-21 on the button. Then, on the same drive, Jimmerson hit Keithlen Griffin for a touchdown on fourth-and-5 from the Leopards’ 11.
Jimmerson kept it going on Pittsburg’s next drive as he directed the Pirates on a 73-yard march. He converted and third-and-10 by scrambling and eventually finding Griffin in the left flat for a 24-yard gain. And Jimmerson capped the drive himself by running 19 yards for a touchdown on a third-and-5.
Meanwhile, Pittsburg’s defense kept Lorena from finding its offensive rhythm in the limited opportunities the Leopards had in the first half. Lorena managed just 65 yards on 16 plays.
The Pirates added to Lorena’s frustration through the first two quarters by coming up with a fumble recovery and an interception to stop a pair of Leopard drives.