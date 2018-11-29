FRISCO – After a couple of blowouts to start the playoffs, La Vega expected a much stiffer test from Paris on in the regional semifinals.
The Pirates got that, but their offensive line took over in the second half. Ara Rauls ran for three touchdowns after halftime, and La Vega came away with a 38-20 victory Thursday night at The Ford Center at The Star.
La Vega (11-2) advances to the regional final for the fourth straight year to face the winner of Friday’s game between Argyle and Celina. The details for that game have yet to be set.
John Richards rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown, and the Pirate defense limited Paris to 258 yards of total offense.
Rauls’ touchdowns went for 3, 2 and 1 yards, and La Vega took advantage of a pair of short fields to get into the end zone in the fourth quarter. Rauls’ first score ended the Pirates’ first drive of the second half and put the Pirates into a two-score lead for the first time at 17-7.
That was important since Paris uses a wing-T offense that is predicated on ball control with the ground game, and that hill became even steeper when Rauls crashed into the end zone for a three-score lead at 24-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats (9-3) scored twice after facing that three-score deficit, but they couldn’t keep the Pirates from running the clock and answering with scores of their own.
Kobe Savage rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and threw for 79 yards and a score for Paris. All of his passing yardage came on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter, as he was harassed nearly every time he dropped back.
Paris stunned the La Vega defense on its second play offensively, when quarterback Savage found a hole on the left side after a fake handoff. The Pirate defense couldn’t track him down on a 75-yard sprint to the end zone, and the Wildcats had an early 7-0 lead.
La Vega’s defense effectively shut Paris down the rest of the first half and forced three turnovers, two fumbles and a Donta Stuart interception.
The Pirates answered the early Paris salvo by digging into the bag of tricks. That’s where it found a halfback pass from Demicco Chambliss to a wide-open Malachi Wright for a 26-yard touchdown that leveled the score at 7.
But the Pirates only picked up three points off those miscues on an Ian Chavez 28-yard field goal that put them ahead 10-7 at halftime.