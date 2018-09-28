MIDLOTHIAN – For the second straight week, La Vega sputtered at times in the first half, but they had it all rolling after intermission.
Special teams mistakes cost the No. 7-ranked La Vega dearly in trailing No. 3 Midlothian Heritage, 16-12, at halftime Friday night, but it nearly pitched a shutout after that to cruise to a 45-18 win in a showdown of two teams expected to vie for the Class 4A Division I state title.
“It was big. We came here fully intending to win the game,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “We didn’t just come here to come here. We’re growing up week by week. When you play the teams we have, you can’t help but get better.”
John Richards ran for 187 yards and touchdowns of 56 and 48 yards in his first action of the season, providing a breakaway element to an already explosive Pirate offense. Jar’Quae Walton added 156 yards and two TDs on the ground of his own for the Pirates (3-2), who had 438 yards on the ground and 549 overall.
“We just cut down on some of the mistakes we were making. We went a little unbalanced look (on the offensive line) and they had a hard time with it,” Hyde said. “We made some adjustments on how we were covering (Langston Anderson). Sometimes those adjustments work. Sometimes they don’t, but they did tonight.”
The Jaguars (4-1) had a 16-6 lead after a safety late in the first half, a snap that sailed over punter Jacob Bryant’s head and into the end zone, and it appeared as if it might stay that way going into the locker room.
But on a third-and-14 play with the clock running under a minute to go, Richards popped a 56-yard touchdown run to pull the Pirates back within one possession.
La Vega got the ball first after halftime and made it count quickly. On the second play from scrimmage, Walton burst through a hole on the right side, cruised down the sideline before finally cutting back inside to elude the final defender for a 64-yard scoring jaunt that put the Pirates in front for the first time.
On the Pirates’ next drive, it was Richards going the distance from long range again, this time a 48-yarder. But it remained a one-score game at 25-18 after the extra point was blocked, popped up in the air a couple times before Cade Sumbler picked it up and returned it for two points for the Jaguars – their only points of the second half – to make it a 26-19 game.
That was just one of the issues the Pirates had in special teams, as Donta Stuart muffed two punts, losing one. They missed four extra points and had the bad snap on the punt that led to the safety.
But it was a special teams play that set up La Vega’s next touchdown. Jordan Rogers fell on a Dre Washington fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Heritage 15. Three plays later, Walton strolled into the end zone for an 8-yard score with 1:24 to go in the third quarter and made it a two-score game for the first time at 32-18.
At that point the Pirates turned the pass rush loose, and that resulted in a collection of interceptions. The first came from Quintaveon Mason that set up a 52-yard touchdown pass from Bryant, playing in relief of a shaken-up Ara Rauls, to Taequan Tyler.
“It’s not a complex game when you can block, tackle and catch the ball,” Hyde said with a chuckle, referring to his defensive backs intercepting three passes after the defense dropped a few earlier in the game.
Stuart was the beneficiary of the last two interceptions, the latter of which turned into a punishing 12-play, 71-yard march that drained 7:50 off the clock and ended with a 16-yard Daylon Williams touchdown run.
Logan Ledbetter threw touchdown passes of 13 yards to Washington, a spectacular one-handed catch along the left sideline, and of 42 yards to Langston Anderson in the first half. But he was only 14-for-31 for 146 yards and the three second-half interceptions.
Rauls fired a 33-yard scoring strike to Malachi Wright in the second quarter to help keep La Vega within striking distance.