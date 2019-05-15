It’s not always common for a six-man player to get a chance to play college football, but Braeden Arp is happy to break through that glass ceiling.
Arp, a senior at Parkview Christian, recently agreed to sign with Division I Abilene Christian as a preferred walk-on. He was the Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year after the 2018 season for the Pacers, and led the nation’s six-man players in receiving for a second straight year. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver made 96 catches in 12 games for 1,901 yards and 35 touchdowns.