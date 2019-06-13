Parkview Christian has a new athletic director, hiring Josh Hayes to oversee its sports programs.
Hayes has spent the past two years at Mount Calm, where he served as the head football and head basketball coach at the junior high as well as the high school varsity baseball coach and an assistant on the varsity football and basketball teams.
At Parkview, Hayes will be AD, head football coach, and head baseball coach.
Hayes follows Bryce Frazier, a Parkview alum who tallied a 23-13 football record in three seasons and led the Pacers to the TCAL Division II state title in 2017.