The Pacers started their defense of their TCAF six-man state title in style, with typically prolific passing and stout defense as well.
Timmy Skains was big-time defensively with nine tackles and a fumble recovery, as well as a 70-yard punt return. Josiah Noble led the running game with 85 yards and two touchdowns, and Parkview’s passing attack was on point again. Ian Guerrero hit 7 of 12 for 158 yards and three TDs, while Braeden Arp had 92 yards receiving and a pair of TDs.
Parkview (5-6) moves on to the second round of the TCAF playoffs next week.