GRANBURY — Jasper Watson, filling in for injured starting quarterback Ian Guerrero, took care of business, tossing five touchdown passes in the Pacers’ blowout win over Cornerstone to open TCAF six-man District 1 action.
Watson was extremely efficient, hitting 8 of 11 passes for 257 yards and those five TDs. Naturally, he looked in the direction of the always-prolific Braeden Arp often, as Arp made five catches for 185 yards and four TDs.
Parkview (2-4 overall, 1-0 in district) was also plenty effective on the ground. Josiah Noble, Timmy Skains and Marshall Kracy all ran for a touchdown apiece, averaging 20.3 yards per carry between them.
C.J. Lanehart caught a TD pass and also topped Parkview’s defensive effort with 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.