For the past three years, ever since he became eligible for retirement, Marty Herbst would occasionally give the idea some thought. Then the moment would pass, and he’d get back to work.
But over the past year, those moments popped up with more regularity, and on Thursday Herbst confirmed that he plans to retire as Waco High’s football coach, effective July 31. Herbst, 56, has coached in Waco ISD for 26 years, including the past six seasons as the Lions’ head coach. He previously worked a stint at Bay City before coming to Waco.
“I’ve coached for 30 years, but for only two (school) districts, and with both I was fortunate enough to leave on my own terms,” Herbst said. “I’ve got no complaints about my time here. I just felt like this was the time to go. I don’t feel like that I took the program to the level I wanted to.
“Of course, when you coach 30 years, you want to win 30 state championships. That’s what you shoot for each year. This is a place that will remain near and dear to my heart, I just couldn’t take it to the level I was hoping.”
Herbst said that he informed his coaching staff last Christmas that he was “seriously considering” retirement at the end of the 2018 school year. And yet he still might not have coached his last game. Herbst wants to take a year off and enjoy some family time, but he admitted that he might return in 2019 to coach “at some level.”
Waco High went 36-31 under Herbst’s helm as head coach, making four playoff appearances in six seasons. His best year was his first, in 2012, when the Lions went 9-4 and reached the Class 4A Div. II regional semifinals before falling to Wofforth Frenship, 44-28.
The Lions went 6-5 in 2017.
Keeping with its policy, Waco ISD must post the open position for a minimum of 10 days before a replacement can be hired, though the district can begin interviewing candidates during that window of time. Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa said that he expects to start the interview process on Monday.
Tusa said that the district will do its due diligence and examine all potential candidates “even at this late date.” Waco High’s preseason workouts are a little more than a month away, as the Lions will start practice on Aug. 13.
“(Continuity) is always paramount, but you also have to see if continuity is possible even by hiring someone from the outside,” Tusa said. “Obviously someone inside the program will have a way shorter curve to turn, but … we’ll just have to see how this all plays out.”
Herbst said that his offensive coordinator Ryan Graves plans to apply for the job, and he hopes that Graves gets it.
“I wouldn’t have left if I thought I was leaving the program in shambles,” Herbst said. “Ryan has been a coordinator at Waco High, he’s a former player at Waco High, and he’s more than capable of taking over. That would be my recommendation.”
In his old post as Waco High’s head coach, Tusa actually hired Herbst 26 years ago. He brought Herbst in from Bay City to initially coach on the junior high level, and Herbst just kept working his way up the ladder.
“He’s been a great asset to me personally. He’s not only an outstanding coach, but a great friend, and I personally hate to see him go,” Tusa said. “But he felt it was time. He will be missed. He’s just a guy who works really well with people. He’s very high energy, and has a great heart for young people.”
Herbst could fill a whole set of scrapbooks with the number of big wins and exciting games that he’s been a part of over the years. When he served as defensive coordinator under Tusa, Waco High reached the state championship game in 2006 before losing to La Marque, 34-14. In Herbst’s debut year as head coach in 2012, the Lions won their area-round game over Lake Dallas, 24-21, thanks to a last-second, 37-yard field goal from kicker Ben Diaz.
Ultimately, though, it’s not the clutch kicks or the full-speed hits that Herbst will remember most. It’s the people.
“I have lots of memories, lots of staff memories, lots of player memories,” Herbst said. “It was nice today, to see my phone blowing up, with players calling to congratulate me, to thank me. … I’ve built a lot of strong relationships, relationships that superseded any of the wins.
“I got along with most players, and was able to create relationships with guys who I still stay in contact with today. I don’t know how many coaches who retire after 30 years can say that.”