MART — The second-ranked Mart Panthers showed no signs of slowing down as a new football season began in Central Texas.
Mart, last season’s Class 2A Division I state champion, opened up a new campaign by dismantling Bosqueville, 67-12, on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Though the Bulldogs came into this campaign with the momentum of having reached the third round of the playoffs last fall, they couldn’t slow down Mart after about a quarter of action.
The Panthers posted 599 yards of total offense, led by familiar play-makers Shatydrick Bailey and Tyrek Horne. And the Mart defense clamped down on Bosqueville for most of the contest.
The Panthers (1-0) came up with four interceptions in the second half to keep the Bulldogs from gaining any traction. Mart held Bosqueville to less than 250 yards of total offense. The Mart secondary constantly frustrated Bulldogs standout QB Tyler Webb, who completed 9 of 30 passes for 130 yards.
Bosqueville all-purpose back Marcell Estell, who rushed for 82 yards and both of the Bulldogs’ TDs, darted into the Mart secondary and eluded the Panthers on the way to a 28-yard touchdown with 2:55 left in the second quarter.
Estell’s highlight play, though it cut Mart’s advantage to 19-6, seemed to ignite Bailey.
On second-and-eight of Mart’s ensuing possession, Bailey exploded around the right side of his offensive line and past the Bulldogs defense. Bailey outran the pursuit of Bosqueville defensive back Jase Ayala and into the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown.
After the Panthers defense forced Bosqueville to go three-and-out, Mart took possession at its own 23 with 35 seconds left before halftime. That was plenty of time for Bailey, who topped his previous effort by fighting through an attempted tackle in the middle of the field and heading off to the races again. Bailey flew to a 76-yard touchdown that put the Panthers ahead 33-6 with 24 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Bailey finished the first half with 235 rushing yards on eight attempts. He finished with 242 on 10 totes after a light second half of work.
Bosqueville threatened to take an early lead when it moved inside the Mart 5-yard line midway through the first quarter.
But Panthers defensive end Roddrell Freeman sacked Webb for a six-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 4. Webb threw two more passes for the end zone, but both went uncaught as the Panthers held their ground.
Mart grabbed a 6-0 lead when running back Tyrek Horne plunged one yard for a touchdown with 3:14 remaining in the first quarter. Panthers QB Kyler Martin added touchdown runs of 1 and 34 yards to build a 19-0 advantage.
Martin finished with 85 passing yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to Dometrius Greene.