MADISONVILLE — Tyrek Horne ran for three touchdowns, but plenty of players got in on the fun as the Panthers opened their state title defense with another laugher.
“We got off to a fast start, which is what we talked about all week,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Defensively, we forced them to be one-dimensional, which was also part of the game plan.”
The shutout was the fifth for Mart (10-1) this season. The Panthers have allowed only 12 points in the last six games.
“That’s what they’ve been doing all year,” Hoffman said. “We were able to get a lot of kids into the game, and even during the fourth quarter we got two big stops with our JV guys, who are mostly freshmen.”
Mart will move on to the 2A Division II area round to face Simms Bowie. Hoffman said that game would be played Nov. 23 in Whitehouse, though the coaches were still working on a game time.