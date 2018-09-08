HOLLAND — Behind its signature balanced offensive attack, No. 2-ranked Mart topped Holland, 34-7, on Friday night.
Quarterback Kyler Martin finished the night 12 of 25 through the air for 139 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
While Shatydrick Bailey and Tyrek Horne are known for their running prowess, the pair of running backs both caught a few passes and even scored a receiving touchdown each. They also finished with their usual rushing numbers as Bailey recorded 108 rushing yards and Horne racked up 60.
Defensively, Tonny Sanchez-Yanex had a big night with 22 tackles.