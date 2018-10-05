It was another jolly old time for the fifth-ranked La Vega Pirates.
Five different La Vega players found their way to the end zone as the Pirates plundered visiting Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 56-19, on Friday night.
La Vega (4-2) motored out to a 21-0 first-quarter advantage on the strength of that well-heeled running game. DeMicco Chambliss scored on a 51-yard run on the Pirates’ second play from scrimmage, and Josh Hamilton and John Richards both added TD runs before the quarter expired. Hamilton had a 35-yard scamper while Richards jetted in from 15 yards out.
La Vega took to the air to make it 28-0, as Jacob Bryant hooked up with Jar’Quae Walton for a 29-yard strike just eight seconds into the second quarter. Liberty-Eylau (1-5) responded with touchdowns on its next two possessions to trim the deficit to 28-12, but that’s as close as the Leopards would get.
Richards gave the Pirates one of those fun, one-play scoring drives right after Liberty-Eylau’s second score, getting loose from 59 yards for his second TD run of the night. Richards added a third scoring jaunt in the third quarter, and finished with 97 yards on 10 carries.
Walton had 75 yards rushing, and Elisha Cummings went for 68 on just four carries, including TD runs of 20 and 36 yards in the third quarter. For the game, La Vega piled up 360 rushing yards in all.
The teams agreed to use a running clock beginning late in the third quarter, following a pair of injury delays, both to Liberty-Eylau players. Talveyon Cooper led the Leopards with five carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.
The game was La Vega’s last nondistrict contest of the season. The Pirates will take their open date next week, then kick off 5-4A action at home against Stephenville on Oct. 19.