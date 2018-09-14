AUSTIN – Last week, it was a perfectly thrown pass in the final minute that did in La Vega.
This week, it was a run that came up a yard short.
Ara Rauls III scrambled on a fourth-down play with a minute left, evading immediate pressure before finding a seam. He needed 15 yards, but he got 14 before stepping out of bounds and Austin LBJ kneeled it out to wrap up a 20-17 victory at Nelson Field.
Brian Batts threw for two scores, caught a pass for another and rushed for 121 yards on 27 carries to lead the Jaguars (2-1), who won with 228 yards of total offense thanks in large part to a 3-0 edge in the turnover battle.
La Vega (1-2) had 314 yards rushing but was only 1-for-8 for 10 yards with an interception in their second straight loss. The Pirates had the ball four times in LBJ territory with a chance to take the lead but turned it over twice, had to punt once and was stopped on Rauls’ fourth-down run.
The Pirates took a lead on a 5-yard touchdown run from Elisha Cummings, who had 114 yards on 15 carries for his third straight 100-yard game, in the second quarter. But Batts hit Edward Thompson for an 11-yard TD to give LBJ a 14-10 halftime lead, then threw a 23-yarder to Donte Bourgeouis early in the third to make it a two-score game.
Jar’Quae Walton cut into the Pirates’ deficit with a 35-yard scoring burst with 10:09 to go in the third quarter, but that was that last time either team cracked the scoreboard.