La Vega looked like the La Vega of old.
The eighth-ranked Pirates used a consistent running game and some gritty defense to pound Pflugerville, 63-14, on Friday night at Pirate Stadium. After consecutive close losses to Argyle and Austin LBJ, La Vega (2-2) left no doubt in this one, building a 20-0 lead before the Panthers illuminated the scoreboard.
Ara Rauls capped off a pair of La Vega scoring drives in the opening quarter with touchdown runs, from 2 and 22 yards out. The second of those drives came after La Vega’s defense got the Pirates the ball back in prime field position, at the Pflugerville 29-yard-line.
That defense got in on the scoring act early in the second quarter, when reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year Jared Rogers picked off a pass by the Panthers’ Elijah Oakman and took it back 16 yards to the house.
La Vega cruised from there. The Pirates limited Pflugerville to just 120 yards of total offense, forcing three turnovers, and turned the stadium into a no-fly zone, allowing only 29 through the air. Meanwhile, the Pirates piled up 461 yards, including 380 on the ground. Jar’Quae Walton led the way with 16 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Hamilton added 103 yards and a score on eight totes.
La Vega’s righteous running attack opened up opportunities in the passing game when they presented themselves. Rauls connected on 5 of his 7 attempts for 71 yards, including a 28-yard bullet to Taequan Tyler early in the fourth quarter, making the score 47-14.
Oakman scored both of Pflugerville’s touchdowns, but was limited to only 26 yards on the ground.
With the backups on the field, La Vega still managed to score two touchdowns in the span of 14 seconds in the fourth quarter. Following a Demicco Chambliss 7-yard jaunt, the Pirates tacked on their second defensive TD of the game when Keyon Reese had a 6-yard scoop-and-score.
La Vega has two more games before the start of district play – at Midlothian Heritage next week and at home to Texarkana Liberty-Eylau on Oct. 5.