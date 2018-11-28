Offense often takes center stage when it comes to high school football, as all eyes focus on the quarterback and his supporting cast of skill players scoring the rest of the touchdowns around him.
If that’s all you’ve been focused on so far this year, you’re missing out. When it comes to Central Texas playoff teams, it’s a bit hard to completely overlook what’s going on on the defensive side of the football.
Defense not only wins championships, it wins playoff games along the road to the championship, too.
Midway has three pick-sixes — interception returns for a touchdown — in the past two games. La Vega continues to be dominant defensively, something that Pirate teams have been known for for years. Lorena’s defensive efforts have proven critical in the Leopards claiming their district title and advancing three rounds deep in the playoffs. Same for Cameron Yoe, an interception machine.
Then there’s Riesel, which continues to improve as the weeks go by with big-time play by its defensive front. Rounding out the group are the Mart Panthers, whose overwhelming defense made one of their non-district opponents switch from its new-look offense for 2018 back to the offense it ran last season for the Mart game.
Here’s a look at what makes these defenses tick.
Midway Panthers
Alignment/scheme: Multiple
Top playmakers: LB Marcus Johnson (140 tackles, 7 fumble recoveries, 5 sacks), DB Trevius Hodges (85 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries), DB Parker Nall (80 tackles, 4 interceptions, 10 pass breakups)
Key stat: Midway has won the turnover battle five times, including three of its last four games.
The skinny: It’s all about depth for these Midway Panthers. They’re so talented, especially in the front seven, that there is no letdown when the second string subs in.
“We’ve got two inside linebackers that start, but the two that back them up are just as good,” Midway head coach Jeff Hulme said. “When we put them in when we rotate, we get the same out of everybody. It’s the same way with the defensive line and outside linebackers, too.”
Up front, the big Panther defensive linemen impose their will on everyone. Marcus Johnson leads the troops at linebacker as he’s the team’s top tackler with 140 tackles to go with seven fumble recoveries and five sacks.
Opposing quarterbacks don’t have much time to make their reads with Panther defenders busting through into the backfield quickly. A week ago, Carson Byrd was sacking Sachse’s quarterback mere seconds after the ball was snapped. The guy had no chance.
With all that pressure up front, Midway is just as talented in the secondary. As Hulme put it, there’s no one guy back there that the other team can pick on.
“They’re just a bunch of playmakers over there,” Hulme said. “I mean, which one are you going to try ot pick on? If you go after the cornerbacks, good luck. (Xavier) Abalos, (Za’Carius) Murray and (Gerrard) London are ballers. They know how to play the game. Then we’ve got those ball hawks back there at safety (Trevius Hodges and Parker Nall) who know what to do when they get the ball but can also tackle really well. It’s fun watching those four.”
La Vega Pirates
Scheme: 4-3
Top playmakers: LB Jared Rogers, DB Donta Stuart, LB Jordan Rogers
Key stat: In their 10 wins, Pirates are surrendering only 14.5 points per game
The skinny: Before he took over as head coach this year, Don Hyde spent more than a decade as La Vega’s defensive coordinator. So he naturally has an understanding of what championship-level defense looks like.
And at La Vega, what it looks like — in terms of alignment —can change from play to play.
“I think we have a staff that teaches fundamental football technique,” Hyde said. “I’m not big on calling things. A lot of defensive coordinators are always calling different things. For us, the way we line up is going to be based more on what you’re doing.”
Hyde estimated that 85 percent of La Vega’s defensive calls are centered around the Pirates changing fronts based on how the offense sets up.
The Pirates are blessed to have an experienced linebacker in the middle of the mix in senior Jared Rogers, last year’s Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year. On the back end, cornerback Donta Stuart is a one-man, no-fly zone.
Ultimately, La Vega’s objective is to hit the other team — hard — and physically impose its will on its opponent.
“We preach being more physical than the opposition,” Hyde said. “In doing so, you can take away their will. That can help you overcome a lot of hurdles along the way.”
Lorena Leopards
Scheme: 3-4
Top playmakers: DE Daylon Bartosh (193 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries), LB Cade Michna (185 tackles, 3 INTs), DL Greg Martinez (119 tackles, 9 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries)
Key stat: 25 takeaways in 12 games
The skinny: In his 27th year as Lorena’s head coach, Ray Biles has come to understand that in order to have a championship-level defense, you’ve got to have feisty players who fight off blocks.
“If you stay blocked, you’re in trouble,” Biles said. “That’s what we try to do, is get off blocks, rally to the ball and get a bunch of people to the ball. And then you’ve got to make plays downfield in the secondary, too.”
Biles has seen the transformation of offensive football in his time as coach. He knows teams sling the ball around more than ever. But an effective defense remains paramount to any playoff run, he said.
“You’ve got to get off the field, however you’re able to do that,” Biles said. “We drill that into our guys all the time — the idea is to get off the field, doesn’t matter if it’s a three-and-out, or if you can knock the ball loose and give the ball back to your offense. Those are the best nights for the defense.”
Lorena has limited seven of its 12 opponents to two touchdowns or less this year. Last week was one of the exceptions — as the Leopards survived a raucous comeback from Liberty Eylau to win in shootout fashion, 51-43. But even in that game, it came down to a defensive play to win it for Lorena in the end, as Jett Forest intercepted a Liberty Eylau pass with 90 seconds left.
Cameron Yoe Yoemen
Alignment/scheme: 3-4
Top playmakers: Alex Alonso (114 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions), Ulices Cardona Mendoza (94 tackles, 2 interceptions), Anthony Steamer (72 tackles, 3 sacks)
Key stat: Cameron Yoe has 25 interceptions on the season.
The skinny: It’s been quite the change in a year’s time. This time last season, the Yoemen’s 2017 football campaign was done. Cameron Yoe’s Achilles’ heel defensively was stopping the run. In order to combat that, the Yoemen would bring defenders up from the secondary to help out, which opened up the passing game for their opponents.
This year, Cameron Yoe is stuffing the run game with its base defense. As head coach Tommy Brashear puts it, that’s been huge for the Yoemen behind the leadership of the linebacker corps.
“All of our linebackers are experienced,” Brashear said. “They’re all back this year from last season. This group has led the way, especially Ulices Cardona.”
While Cardona has played a huge role for the Yoemen — with 94 tackles on the year — Anthony Steamer has stepped up in his new position at defensive end after moving from outside linebacker over the offseason.
And then there’s Alex Alonso, who’s balling out in a big way his senior season, and only season, on the varsity football team.
“Alex has been a starter on our varsity baseball team since he was a freshman,” Brashear said. “He wants to play baseball in college. He wasn’t sure if he wanted to play football at all. He came out late last year and played JV. This year he’s been on varsity all year and has done a great job for us. He leads us in tackles, is always around the ball and reads the offenses very well.”
It helps to have pressure coming from all areas in the front seven as it opens things up for the secondary. Brashear is amazed at the effects it’s had this year for Cameron Yoe, to the tune of 25 interceptions.
“I think we’re pretty good back there,” Brashear said. “We’re more disciplined reading everything. We’ve also been getting pressure on the quarterback which goes back to Anthony Steamer and those guys applying pressure.”
Riesel Indians
Alignment/scheme: 4-3
Top playmakers: LB Dalton Boeche (76 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries), LB Dakota Robert (68 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries), DB Robert Lawson (36 tackles, 8 interceptions, 6 pass breakups)
Key stat: Riesel has eight sacks and 32 tackles for loss.
The skinny: Robert Little knows that if you see any of his front seven guys walking around on the street, you wouldn’t think they played football. Heck, you wouldn’t think they played defensive line or linebacker for the area champion Riesel Indians.
But don’t let how they look fool you. Those guys are dang good.
“Talking with some other coaches, the first thing they’ve all said about our defense is about our defensive front and how big and physical they are,” Little said. “Again, if you just saw them on the street you wouldn’t see it. Obviously it’s there because it’s the first thing people talk about.”
While the front seven jumps out on film, the play of the secondary has been special for Riesel this season. Before the year began, Little and his coaching staff put pressure on those kids to step up. For some kids, that pressure would have broken them and rendered them unable to play at a high level. But for these Riesel kids, it was fuel for the fire.
“We put pressure on the secondary, telling them we needed them in order to be successful,” Little said. “They have to make the right play on the deep balls and make tackles in the open field. They bought into it.”
One of those guys is Robert Lawson. He has eight interceptions all by himself to go with six pass breakups and 36 tackles on the year.
“He takes pride in being very focused and doing what he’s supposed to do,” Little said. “He’s not a big kid, but he’s going to play really hard. Teams pick on him because of his size. He’s done very well for us back there. He played well against Bosqueville and also in the playoffs. He’s not used his size or athletic ability as a crutch. He’s played really well.”
Mart Panthers
Alignment/scheme: 4-3
Top playmakers: LB Tonny Sanchez-Yanez (125 tackles), LB Preston Lane (122 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries), DE Roddrell Freeman (101 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries)
Key stat: Mart is holding its opponents to 7.4 points per game this season.
The skinny: It all comes from the linebackers. In order to be successful on the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers have to be in the correct alignment and then play with the effort and energy levels where they need to be.
So far, so good for a Mart team holding teams to a touchdown a game. And leading the way are linebackers Tonny Sachez-Yanez and Preston Lane.
“Those two guys are tough kids,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Tonny has 125 tackles and missed three games due to injury. He has that many tackles in nine games. Both of those kids study the game and understand what we’re trying to accomplish.
“Tonny and Preston are the guys that have to get us aligned properly, make all the calls and reads and adjustments. They’re the quarterbacks on defense. It’s their job to get us lined up right. After that, just play hard, and those two kids do that.”
A big part in those guys surpassing the century mark in tackles this season comes from the formidable dudes on either end of the defensive line in Elijah Green and Roddrell Freeman. Green, a four-year starter, has 92 tackles and six sacks, while Freeman, who played all 16 games last year as a freshman, has 101 tackles and seven sacks.
“Those two guys make it hard for people to get outside (and run),” Hoffman said. “When you can keep them from doing that and force them to run inside, they run into those two other kids, our linebackers. That’s why they have so many tackles.”