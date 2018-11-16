Patience is a virtue, and it’s one Clifton showed it had Friday night.
Rice forced the Cubs to move down the field in small pieces rather than big chunks and stayed in the game for a while by doing so.
Eventually, however, Clifton’s talent was too overwhelming, and it came away with a 49-7 victory at Waco ISD Stadium to remain undefeated and claim a bi-district championship for the fifth straight year.
“They play a lot of Cover 2 in the secondary and limit your big plays, and that’s kind of what we thought coming in,” Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said. We weren’t going to hit home runs necessarily. We just had to kind of grind it out. We played well in the first half, but we got behind the chains with some penalties. But then in the second half we cleaned it up and played really well.”
Mason Brandenberger threw for 139 yards and three touchdowns to as many different receivers, and he added 83 yards and a score on the ground.
Now comes the difficult part for the Cubs (11-0) – trying to end the area-round jinx that has bitten them each of the last four seasons and move on to the third round for the first time since 1993. The Cubs will meet Holliday, a 66-20 winner over Dublin.
“These guys back in December set some goals for their team, and one of their big goals was to be in the third round,” Caniford said. “They want to be the team that breaks that cycle we’ve been stuck on in the last four years. Holliday is an outstanding football team. Their only loss is to Gunter, so we’ve got to go back to work. The key to success in the playoffs is to keep getting better, so that’s what I told (the players).”
The Cubs led 21-7 after a workmanlike first half, and Rice tried an onside kick to start the second that was free for a moment before rolling out of bounds.
Clifton took advantage and scored on that possession, a 4-yard touchdown run from Colby Caniford. The Cubs found the end zone on their next three tries as well, a 1-yard run from Alfredo Rodriguez, a 28-yard strike from Brandenberger to Mason Ochoa and a 5-yard Riley Perry run to put the game away.
“We always talk about the first possession on offense and defense of the third quarter is huge,” Coach Caniford said. “And we feel like we could wear them down physically over time. In the first half we hit the perimeter a lot, and in the second half we went inside, got back to what our bread and butter is and grinded it out.”
Clifton struck first on a Brandenberger 7-yard touchdown run to cap its opening drive in which he also picked up a key conversion with a 7-yard gain on fourth-and-4 from the Rice 46.
The Bulldogs (4-6) tried to fool the Cubs with a fake punt on their next possession from their own 36, but Dee Robinson was stuffed for no gain.
“We knew coming in they historically take a lot of chances like that,” Caniford said. “We’ve played them three straight years now, and we know on fourth down they’re going to take some chances. A lot of times they make those plays. But the kids did a good job of knowing their assignment and responding when they needed to.”
That set up a 26-yard dart over the middle from Brandenberger to a wide-open Weston Schasteen for a 14-0 lead.
The only anxious moments for the Cubs came when Robinson, who had 113 tough yards on 25 carries, got loose for a 26-yard touchdown, then the Bulldog defense forced a punt. But Clifton got the ball back at midfield, and Brandenberger dropped in a perfect 39-yard TD pass to TJ Ferch, who fought off tight coverage for the over-the-shoulder catch that restored the Cubs’ two-score lead.