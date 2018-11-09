In a game that was moved to McGregor due to unplayable field conditions in Clifton, the sixth-ranked Cubs looked right at home.
Clifton completed a perfect 10-0 season with a thumping of the Eagles, making the Cubs the outright champions of District 8-3A Div. II at 4-0.
Mason Brandenberger and Riley Perry kept the running game buzzing for Clifton. Brandenberger ran 11 times for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Perry toted 16 times for 105 yards and a score.
Brandenberger also showed a strong arm, hitting 10 of 19 passes for two touchdowns. T.J. Ferch had six grabs for 112 yards and a score, and electrified the crowd with a 91-yard kickoff return to start the second half that led to Alfredo Rodriguez’s 2-yard scoring run.