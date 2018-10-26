CLIFTON — Riley Perry racked up three rushing touchdowns and the Cub defense proved as miserly as ever in bottling up the Buffaloes.
Perry carried six times for 92 yards, scoring on runs of 32, 1 and 20 yards for the dynamic, undefeated Cubs (9-0, 3-0 in 8-3A Div. II). Clifton piled up 266 rushing yards in all, and Alfredo Rodriguez and Mason Ochoa also had rushing scores.
Of course, Mason Brandenberger and the Clifton passing attack is pretty potent, too. Brandenberger passed for three TDs, including scoring strikes of 8 and 13 yards to T.J. Ferch.