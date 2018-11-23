JOSHUA, Texas – All the hype China Spring heard about Argyle was remarkably right on the money.
The Eagles are as fast, explosive and dynamic as everyone claimed.
With Tito Byce amassing 173 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Bo Hogeboom hitting a pair of touchdown passes, No. 2 Argyle remained unbeaten with a 52-14 win over China Spring in the Class 4A Division I area playoffs Friday night.
The Eagles came into the game averaging 55.7 points after pounding Ranchview, 70-14, in the bi-district playoffs. They were just as impressive against the Cougars as they romped to a 52-0 lead to improve to 12-0 for the season.
“That’s one of the best Argyle teams that has been around in at least a while,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “They’re very, very good. You try to stop one thing they’ll beat you with another. They’re a very well-coached, disciplined football team.”
Brian Bell finished 6-6 in his first season as China Spring’s head coach after replacing his father Mark Bell, who retired after building the Cougars into a power in 21 seasons.
“You always look back and wish you would have done some things differently, of course,” Brian Bell said. “There are ups and downs. There were special memories and a lot of special moments and these kids showed a lot of character throughout the year.”
Hogeboom hit 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards and has now thrown for 41 touchdown passes this season. The Eagles’ passing game was balanced by a rushing attack that collected 260 yards.
China Spring’s offense had its moments as Erik Hart rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries while catching seven passes for 64 yards.
China Spring freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner hit 22 of 37 for 256 yards and a score but was intercepted twice. With an offensive fumble and a muffed punt, the Cougars’ turnovers were too much to overcome against a dominant team.
The Cougars finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Hart ran for a 13-yard touchdown with 5:49 remaining and Faulkner hit Jordan Nevarez for a 15-yard score with 2:19 left to play.
“That’s one thing the senior class has instilled in these younger guys that they can look back and reflect on is that they never quit,” Brian Bell said. “Being down by 52 in the last game of their careers, they just kept fighting, and I hope that’s what these young guys look up to.”
With Byce doing most of the damage, the Eagles drove 72 yards for a touchdown on six plays on the game’s opening drive.
Byce exploded for 49 yards and then picked up 13 more to set up Noah Lang’s 1-yard touchdown run to give Argyle a 7-0 lead with 10:18 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a China Spring punt, the Eagles got great field position at their own 49. China Spring’s Payton Spell intercepted a pass that was wiped out by a pass interference penalty, and the Eagles took advantage of it as Hogeboom hit Dillon Carter for 21 yards to the 6.
A fumbled snap for a 14-yard loss didn’t faze the Eagles. On the next play, Hogeboom zipped a pass to Carter for a 20-yard touchdown to push Argyle’s lead to 14-0 with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars drove 61 yards to Argyle’s 11, but a holding penalty and Mason Ramsey’s 10-yard sack of Faulkner pushed the ball back to the 31. Facing fourth-and-28, Faulkner hit Hart for 14 yards, but it was well short of a first down.
This time the Eagles drove 85 yards for a touchdown as Hogeboom hit Carter for 18 yards and Byce sprung loose for 20.
On the next play, Byce busted up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown to extend Argyle’s lead to 21-0 with 8:09 left in the second quarter.
After China Spring muffed a punt at its own 19, Byce scored on a 1-yard run to give the Eagles a 28-0 lead with 2:33 left in the first half.
The onslaught continued as the Eagles scored three third-quarter touchdowns, beginning with Lang’s 15-yard blast up the middle for a score.
Turnovers began piling up for the Cougars as Brenden Dixon intercepted Faulkner’s pass, followed by a facemask penalty to put the ball at China Spring’s 13. On the next play, Hogeboom fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Alex Gonzales to push Argyle’s lead to 42-0.
Blake Mychels picked up a China Spring fumble and rumbled 73 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 49-0 lead with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
Grant Shaw’s 34-yard field goal pushed Argyle’s lead to 52-0 with 9:51 left in the game.