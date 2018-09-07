ARGYLE — Anticipation was high for the top-five Class 4A Division I showdown Friday, the first between No. 3-ranked La Vega and No. 2 Argyle since the Pirates took a 33-31 victory in a classic state championship game in 2015.
A lightning storm that caused an hour and a half delay only heightened the tension for a game in which the Eagles entered with a 27-game home winning streak matched against La Vega’s 34-game regular-season winning streak.
The top-ranked Eagles only led once in the game, but it was on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Bo Hogeboom to Alex Gonzales with 22 seconds to go. That was enough for Argyle to come away with a 31-29 victory at Eagle Stadium.
Hogeboom wasn’t sharp most of the night. He missed his first 11 passes and was 13-for-39 for 195 yards, but four of them went to the end zone from 10 yards and in.
Two of those went to Cole Kirkpatrick for scores of 10 and 9 yards, another found Dillon Carter for a 10-yard strike before the knockout blow to Gonzales.
La Vega got 108 yards and a score from Elisha Cummings, Josh Hamilton scored twice as part of his 69 yards on the ground, and Ara Rauls was 6-for-13 for 121 yards and a TD.
The Pirates (1-1) jumped out to an early lead with two touchdowns in 36 seconds.
Rauls turned a third-and-10 into six points by hitting Demicco Chambilss on his back shoulder, then watching as his receiver spun out of a tackle and raced the distance for a 63-yard touchdown at the 6:43 mark of the first quarter.
After three straight Argyle incompletions led to a quick three-and-out, the Pirates got the ball back at their own 22.
This time, it was the ground game that did the trick when Elisha Cummings broke loose for a 78-yard score. The Pirates missed on the two-point try but were off and running with a 12-0 lead.
The Eagles had done little in their first three offensive possessions, but they moved into the red zone after falling behind by two scores with a little help from a pass-interference penalty. They had to settle for a Grant Shaw 31-yard field goal.
La Vega drove back down the field, a long, punishing, possessions that took more than seven minutes off the clock. As was the case for much of the night, the kicking game became an adventure when Eric Ramirez was called upon for a field goal.
The Pirates had a delay of game, were called for a false start when Ramirez was short on a 27-yard attempt. The presnap penalty gave Ramirez a second shot, and he drilled the 32-yarder for a 15-3 lead, but Argyle responded with 2:35 to go before halftime with Cole Kirkpatrick hauling in a floating pass from Hogeboom, a 10-yard score.
That made it a 15-10 Pirate lead at halftime, and the Pirates extended that to two scores with two Hamilton touchdowns wrapped around Carter’s catch as La Vega carried a 29-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles made it a one-score game with 7:36 left on Kirkpatrick’s 9-yard scoring reception. La Vega had a couple of chances to put it away, but the Argyle defense stood tall. The La Vega defense returned the favor twice, forcing six straight completions, but the Eagles had one last chance with 2:39 to go.
On fourth-and-9 from the La Vega 49, Hogeboom was flushed out and found Carter for a 23-yard pass. Carter lost the handle, but the fumble went out of bounds. The Pirates forced another third-and-10, before connecting with Kirkpatrick for a 24-yard pop to the La Vega 8. After an incompletion, it was Hogeboom to a sliding Gonzales in the back of the end zone for the deciding score.
La Vega had 18 seconds left after a kickoff return, but Rauls was unable to shake loose on a pair of scrambles as time would down and ran out.
