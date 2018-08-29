New chapter for China Spring, La Vega: Bell, Hyde ready fill big shoes of successful predecessors
From the High School Football 2018: Featured series
Willie Williams and Mark Bell were fierce coaching rivals, fashioning some of the best teams and facing off in many of the most high profile games in Central Texas for more than two decades.
Considering they were still at the top of their game, the retirement of the two longtime coaches during the off-season was shocking. But they’re confident their successors will continue to build on the success they’ve created.
Longtime La Vega defensive coordinator Don Hyde will step in for Williams while Bell’s son, Brian, has taken over the China Spring head coaching job after serving as offensive coordinator for his dad the last two seasons.
Both Hyde and Bell know they have enormous shoes to fill, but they believe they’re ready for such an intense level of pressure. Since Williams and Mark Bell will still serve as athletic directors at their respective schools, access to their knowledge won’t be far away.
“No. 1, I want to do what I can for the kids but also I want to do whatever I can to make him proud,” Hyde said. “It’s an honor to take over for a guy who basically groomed me into what I am now and has enough trust and belief in me to step in and fill the void he left behind.”
Only 27 years old, Bell might be in an even more intense spotlight following his highly successful father. But he feels like he’s been groomed for the China Spring head coaching job all his life.
“There’s not another job in America that I would rather have than China Spring,” Brian Bell said. “Growing up here, going from kindergarten to 12th grade, graduating from here, it’s all I’ve really ever known my entire life. It’s really a huge blessing for me to follow my dad.”
Some families have a tradition of lawyers, teachers, and businessmen. The Bells coach. Brian knew what he wanted to do with his life since he was a kid growing up around his father and older brother Shawn, a former high school coach who is now the offensive line coach at Baylor.
“Growing up as a coach’s kid is a huge advantage,” Brian said. “I grew up around the game of football and was able to play it. It was always fun coming to practice and growing up around the other coaches. People say it’s in my blood, and it really is.”
Straight into coaching
Following in older brother Shawn’s footsteps, Brian starred at quarterback for the Cougars for two years before graduating in 2010. At the college level, he set numerous career passing records for Sam Houston State while leading the Bearkats to 39 wins, the most for a quarterback in school history.
After coaching two years in the college ranks, Brian served as China Spring’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17, bringing a lot of creativity to the job as he added some new wrinkles to the Cougars’ spread offense.
“Brian came right out and jumped into it, coaching at the college level at Georgia Southern and Tulane under Willie Fritz who coached him at Sam Houston,” Mark Bell said. “When he got here, he did a great job implementing certain schemes and building around the people we have. I think he’s a player’s coach. He wants to relate to the players and have fun. I’m an old school guy, but he’s always trying to be on the cutting edge and create new ways to bring things to the table.”
Brian understands the pressure of following his father who went 171-79 in 21 seasons at China Spring. The Cougars made 18 playoff appearances under Mark Bell, highlighted by an appearance in the Class 3A Division II state championship game in 2007.
With Brian serving as offensive coordinator, the Cougars reached the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in 2016. Though Brian will be calling the shots now for his alma mater, he feels fortunate to have his father and older brother around to seek advice as different situations arise.
“It’s really huge shoes to fill but we’re not the same person,” Brian said. “I’m going to try to do things as best I can to be consistent with his program but also have my own way to do things a little bit. I get to lean on him for advice and my brother Shawn, so in that regard I have a lot of mentors I look up to that are very accessible for me.”
Not quite like his dad
Like his father, Brian believes he’ll bring intensity to his job. Well, maybe not quite as intense as Mark.
“I think I’m a little bit happier go lucky than he is,” Brian said. “He’s an intense man, but it comes by him honestly and it worked very well for him. Of course, I have my intense moments just like him. He’s a lot more intense than I am. The kids might have a little different say on that. We’re similar in a lot of aspects definitely.”
While Brian is certainly a young head coach, Mark believes his background in the family business has prepared him for the job.
“The biggest thing about Brian and Shawn both, they were on accelerated plan,” Mark Bell said. “Since they were 4, 5 and 6, they were around the field house and the coaching world. When they got their opportunities to coach, they weren’t just beginners. They were working with quarterbacks in college. They just didn’t start coaching at age 23. They were doing it at 19.”
The China Spring players are excited that Brian will take over as head coach after Mark announced his retirement in April. They like the stability and continuity Brian will bring to the program.
“I think Coach B is a great coach,” said China Spring defensive back Payton Spell. “In the offseason we didn’t lose a foot, we just kept going. It’s like Coach Bell was right and Coach B was left, and we just kept going.”
Hyde getting his shot
Likewise, the La Vega players are glad Hyde is getting his shot at head coaching after Williams announced his retirement in January. Hyde had coached under Williams since 2004 except for one year at Gatesville in 2013. Hyde had served as the Pirates’ defensive coordinator since 2006.
“I believe Coach Hyde is going to hold us to the same expectations as Coach Williams, if not higher,” said La Vega senior lineman Jaelyn Maladdie. “We don’t hope to win a district championship, we expect to do that. We expect to go deep into the playoffs. It’s just the level of excellence La Vega holds us to and the level of competition we want here.”
Williams was the winningest coach in La Vega history with a 214-109-2 record in 28 seasons, and had the longest active tenure of any coach in Central Texas at one school.
Hyde built some dominating defenses at La Vega, most notably in recent seasons as the Pirates won the 2015 Class 4A Division I state championship. The Pirates have gone deep in the playoffs the last three years, and Hyde hopes he can keep building on that success.
‘Dare you to stop us’
Hyde plans to operate the football program much like Williams, relying on a multiple offense that will take advantage of the Pirates’ speed and playing physical, punishing defense.
“The philosophy at La Vega is the same we’ve always had,” Hyde said. “We’re not going to trick you, we’re not going to try to fool you. We’re going to run our offense and defense and dare you to stop us, dare you to score on us. We’ve got good kids here, we’ve got smart kids here. We’ve got kids that love to play football and love to play hard.”
Though Williams still attends many of La Vega’s practices, he makes it clear this is Hyde’s team now. While Williams will be available for advice and direction, he’s confident Hyde can continue to build on the Pirates’ winning tradition.
“He’s got to do it his way, he can’t do it Coach Williams’ way,” Williams said. “But he and I think alike. He’ll do anything for these kids and they’ll play hard for him. He’s a disciplinarian and loves them as well. He’s one of the best defensive minds I’ve been around and knows the system. A lot of people have athletes, but our kids are well coached, and we won’t accept anything but the best.”
Hyde believes one of La Vega’s strengths is its continuity in the coaching staff. Players learn the Pirates’ system as they’re coming up through school, and they’re well versed in techniques and formations by the time they reach varsity. They also know expectations are extraordinarily high.
“When we get kids to high school who have played in the seventh, eighth and ninth grades, they get up here and know what to do,” Hyde said. “The continuity of doing the same thing over and over and over again has made us successful defensively. Everybody talks about me all the time. It’s not me, it’s the kids. The kids do a wonderful job.”
After so many years as an assistant, Hyde believes he will be well equipped to deal with players and their needs on and off the field as head coach.
“Coach Williams taught it’s kids first in all situations,” Hyde said. “Do whatever you can to give kids the benefit of the doubt. That’s hard for us older guys who have been around the block a couple of times. Times have changed. If you’re not changing your methods as a coach, then you’re going to get left behind. Kids are different than they used to be. The structure of the family and all that, sometimes we have to fill those voids. It’s an honor to do that.”
Like Brian Bell, Hyde will enter the season with a new quarterback at the helm. Bell expects to start Brayden Faulkner, who will be the first freshman quarterback to start at China Spring since Shawn Bell in 1998.
Hyde will choose between sophomore Ara Rauls III, senior Josh Hamilton and junior Jacob Bryant. All three Pirate quarterbacks have a huge job stepping in for Jamal Williams, the son of Willie Williams, who went 47-4 in four seasons.
‘Going to be a bloodbath’
Bell and Hyde will try to win one of the toughest Class 4A districts in the state with traditional powerhouses Stephenville and Brownwood joining China Spring, La Vega and Gatesville.
“It’s going to be a bloodbath,” Hyde said. “It’s going to be tough. You’ve got five quality football programs in there. Every team in our district has won a state championship in football. Stephenville and Brownwood have won multiple. It’s going to be a real competitive district.”
While China Spring and La Vega will continue to be fierce rivals, Bell and Hyde have developed a friendship and they’re wishing the best for each other. Only now they’ll feel the heat of the spotlight more intensely since they’re stepping into head coaching roles.
“China Spring and La Vega are rivals, but behind the scenes no one really knows Coach Hyde and myself and Coach Williams and my father all have a great relationship and we talk quite often,” Brian Bell said. “There are some great people over there. He has a really good standard that he upholds at La Vega.”
Following two of the most successful coaches in Central Texas history, Bell and Hyde know they’re in a similar situation. But they’re both ready for the challenge regardless of the pressure they’ll inherit.
“Coach Bell is in kind of the same situation as I am, except he’s a little younger than I am of course,” Hyde said. “About 20 years younger than I am. But he’s got a mainstay there to seek advice from, to get counsel from any time he wants. What a great opportunity for him. What a great legacy for Coach Bell to hand it over to his son.”