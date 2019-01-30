It’s the day where fax machines get dusted off and get their moment in the sun, where more college-themed cakes are found than any other.
National Signing Day is almost upon us.
Feb. 6 will mark the opening of the spring signing period for football, and a bevy of Central Texas schools will have athletes moving on to the next level. That includes Reicher’s Ben Brittain (Air Force), Fairfield’s Jaise Oliver (Tulsa) and Midway’s Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), all of whom have made their commitments within the past month.
Several Centex athletes signed during the early period in December, including China Spring running back Erik Hart (Northwestern State), and Temple’s trio of Jared Wiley (Texas), T.J. Franklin (Baylor) and Markell Reed (Boise State).