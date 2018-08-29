The Week 1 games televised regionally on FOX Sports Southwest as part of Texas Football Days will be simulcast nationally on FS2.
Back-to-back games will be covered live on Friday, Aug. 31. Brown at Brownwood kicks off at 5:30 p.m. followed by Lufkin at Longview at 8:30 p.m. The first game will be televised live nationally while the second will run on a delay at 1:30 a.m.
Those games will be televised with limited commercial breaks as FOX Sports Southwest will be providing live look-ins at other games across the state, including the Midway-Euless Trinity matchup at Panther Stadium.
Midway went 15-1 last year, and Trinity was 11-3.