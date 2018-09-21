MOODY — Evan Norward piled up 222 yards rushing as the Bearcats took down the visiting Yellowjackets.
Norward had one rushing TD, while Barrett Hubbard scored on three short TD runs for Moody (1-3), which notched its first win of the 2018 season.
