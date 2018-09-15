BREMOND — Milano senior quarterback Kathen Funburg accounted for 184 yards and two touchdowns to power the Eagles to a 25-22 nondistrict victory over the Bremond Tigers on Friday night.
Funburg rushed for 83 yards on 27 carries, including a 56-yard touchdown run that gave Milano (1-2) a 15-8 lead. Funburg, a converted running back, threw for 101 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Christian Thurman with 4:59 left in the half to tie the game at 8.
Funburg had only 18 yards less than Bremond as Milano’s defense held the Tigers to 70 yards rushing on 38 carries, spoiling Bremond’s homecoming.
Bremond (1-2) had sophomore Seth Kasowski and sophomore JT Anthony combine for 132 yards passing. Kasowski threw a 9-yard touchdown to Anthony with 8:16 left and Kasowski added the two-point conversion for the game’s final points.