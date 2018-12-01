COLLEGE STATION — As Jeff Hulme walked out onto the field with the game clock approaching zero, the Midway head coach lifted his fist into the air. With the Midway fans losing their minds in the stands behind him and the Panther players jumping up and down on the field, it was quite the contrast to how Midway entered its locker room at the half.
Hulme can’t remember if Midway has ever been shut out in the first half, but that’s where his Panthers stood heading into the intermission, down 24 points to a Klein Oak team that had seemingly sucked all the life out of the Midway sideline. Determined not to see their season end the first weekend in December, the Panthers put together quite the second half comeback to knock off Klein Oak, 28-27, Saturday afternoon at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.
“We talked about it in the locker room, saying, ‘Hey, the offense has to go score 28 points. Regardless of what happens in the second half, we have to go score 28 points,’” Hulme said. “... They’re tough young men. They’ve been playing a long time. They’ve got a lot of pride in Midway. They didn’t want to go out that way.”
Klein Oak started the second half with the football, looking to land the knockout punch against Midway. The Panthers of Klein Oak continued to run the ball well the first three plays — after recording 105 rush yards in the first half — but then the Midway defense made a stand.
Marcus Johnson forced Montreal Bolton to fumble as the Klein Oak quarterback scampered around in the backfield trying to avoid getting tackled. Once the ball hit the ground, Parker Nall was there to scoop it up and take it 47 yards to the end zone to put Midway on the board.
“That play was made by my teammates,” Nall said. “I was sitting back there. I was in the right place at the right time and took it to the end zone.”
That gave the Panthers a jolt of life as the defense returned to the field to force Klein Oak to punt its next drive. With the defense making stops, the Midway offense finally got into a rhythm.
Nick Jimenez hit D’Ante Thomas for an 18-yard gain and then another for eight more yards before the quarterback kept it himself for a 15-yard rush. From there, it was all James Fullbright as the running back punched it in from a yard out to put the Panthers within 10 of Klein Oak.
The Panthers of Klein Oak weren’t done, however, as they marched down the field behind a strong rush attack once again to start the fourth quarter. Facing 1st-and-15 from the Midway 18-yard line, the Panthers of Midway held Klein Oak to a three yard rush gain before the quarterback threw back-to-back incomplete passes. Klein Oak then had to settle for a field goal, putting those Panthers 13 ahead of Midway.
Looking back on it shortly after passing over the regional semifinal trophy to his players, Hulme isn’t sure if it was Nall’s fumble recovery for a touchdown or the defense holding Klein Oak to a touchdown that cemented the momentum change.
“It very well could have been that first fumble return by Parker,” Hulme said. “I think that got everyone a little bit excited. Then we got a stop and were able to go score again. ... I think when we held them to a field goal right there, that gave us a lot of life. The defense holding them to that field goal told us we still had a chance.”
It took Midway seven plays after Klein Oak’s touchdown to find the end zone for the third time Saturday afternoon. Jimenez passed it to Will Nixon for 18 yards, and a face mask penalty against Klein Oak set up shop for Midway 47 yards out of the end zone.
Another penalty by Klein Oak, this one a pass interference flag, moved the Panthers inside the 30. Two plays later, Jimenez hit Nixon over the shoulder for the 28-yard touchdown to come to within six points of Klein Oak.
With the offense clicking for Midway, the Panther defense continued to keep Klein Oak out of the end zone. Klein Oak had to punt after facing a 3-and-out which gave Midway back the football with 4:25 left on the clock.
The drive started with Jimenez connecting with Eli Garvin for a 42-yard gain to put the Panthers at the Klein Oak 30-yard line. Jimenez mixed in a couple of short passes, while Fullbright continued to ground and pound like only he does.
With 2:54 on the clock, Fullbright charged up the middle for the nine-yard touchdown. That tied the Midway school record of 63 career touchdowns. With the score knotted at 27, the successful PAT by Bryce Boland put the Panthers up by one.
“I was astonished when he scored,” Johnson said. “I ain’t going to lie. It was a relief.”
Plenty of time remained on the clock as Klein Oak began its final drive of the day from its own 21 yard line. The Panthers of Klein Oak had an incomplete pass before a rush attempt was stuffed for a loss of one.
As Bolton dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-11, Nall read the quarterback’s eyes and saw who his target was going to be. The intended receiver caught it, but didn’t have it for long as the sheer force of the hit by Nall knocked the ball out of his hands and Johnson made the dive just in time to haul in the football for the interception.
“I was chasing the back,” Johnson said with a smile. “Parker hit him, the ball popped out and I caught it.”
That gave Midway the football back with 1:57, and the Panthers ran it a few times before taking a knee to run out the clock.
When asked where this game ranked in crazy games he played, Johnson didn’t have to think long.
“It’s up there with the Longview game last year,” Johnson said of the game that Midway won to advance to state when the Longview kicker missed the field goal with no time left on the clock. “This is one of the craziest ones.”
At the half, Midway had a total of 79 offensive yards, while Klein Oak had 179 to go with a pair of fumble recoveries. Fullbright had 18 yards, and Jimenez was 8-for-15 for 69 yards. Compare that to the final stat line with Midway finishing with 298 yards in comparison to Klein Oak’s 263.
In addition to tying the school record with two touchdowns, Fullbright finished with 56 yards on the night, while Jimenez had 246 passing yards as he completed 20 of 30 pass attempts.
Overall, Midway outscore Klein Oak 28-3 in the second half.
“We talked about facing adversity (at half time),” Hulme said. “You’re going to face adversity your whole life. How do you respond to it? I thought we did a great job. We made some plays in the second half that we didn’t make the first half. I was pleased with them.”