As of Monday evening, all of Central Texas’ high school football players will have hit the practice field.
Midway, Waco High and University start preseason workouts on Monday, the first day of practice for Class 6A and 5A schools that held spring drills. The Panthers, Lions and Trojans are all scheduled for afternoon practices beginning at 4 p.m.
Programs in 4A and smaller started practice on August 5, as did incoming freshman at the 6A and 5A schools.
The high school football season kicks off on Aug. 29. Waco High and University open up against each other at Waco ISD Stadium on Aug. 30, while Midway travels to Euless Trinity to start the season the same night.