Midway’s final football game of the 2017 season received the television spotlight, and so will the first one of 2018.
FOX Sports Southwest, in conjunction with the University Interscholastic League, announced the return of Texas Football Days during a press conference at the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual Coaching School and Convention in San Antonio. Fox Southwest’s Texas Football Days will begin Sunday, Aug. 26.
Headlining the week-long celebration is an exclusive live broadcast of a Texas high school football doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 31 featuring Brock at Brownwood from Gordon Wood Stadium at 5:30 p.m., followed by Lufkin vs. Longview from Lobo Stadium at 8:30 p.m.
Also on Friday, there will be a live look in of Midway’s season opener against Euless Trinity. Last year, Midway went 15-1 and reached the Class 6A Division II state final, while Trinity put together an 11-3 season, making the region final in 6A Div. I.
For the first time, teams involved will be competing to take home a Texas Football Days trophy to commemorate the official start to the 2018 season.
“The goal of Texas Football Days is to celebrate and capture the cultural significance of football in Texas with unique stories that highlight our communities, legends and traditions,” said FOX Sports Southwest Sr. Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson in a press release. “Our partners – UIL, THSCA and THSADA – helped turn our vision into an award-winning reality in 2017, and we look forward to delivering Texas Football Days again this season.”
Texas Football Days begins Aug. 26, with the debut of Texas High School Football Season Preview at 7:00 p.m. CT on Fox Southwest. The 60-minute special will be hosted by Erin Hartigan, with Ric Renner and Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper.
Fox Southwest will feature programming centered around football in the Lone Star State throughout the week, complete with replays of classic high school and collegiate games including last season’s UIL 5A Division I Championship game between Highland Park and Manvel.
“We were thrilled with the success of the inaugural Texas Football Days last year and are very excited to see this event continue and grow,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director in a press release. “FSSW is committed to celebrating and showcasing Texas high school football and the Friday night experience for high schools across the state, and Texas Football Days does that in a wonderful way.”
FSSW will deliver a 15-hour Texas high school football broadcast marathon on Friday, Aug. 31 starting at 10:30 a.m. Included is a special edition of Football Friday that will kick off live coverage from Gordon Wood Stadium at 4:30 p.m. CT. Football Friday will lead into coverage of the live doubleheader with game previews, custom features and a look in at gameday activities across the state.
In addition to the two marquee Texas high school football match-ups on Aug. 31, Fox Southwest will provide live look-ins of 10 other games around the state. Besides the Midway-Trinity game, the others include:
- Galena Park North Shore at Katy
- Conroe The Woodlands at Cy-Fair
- Lubbock Coronado vs. Lubbock Estacado
- Silsbee at Port Neches-Groves
- Gilmer at Atlanta
- Sherman at Denison
- El Paso Parkland at El Paso Burges
- DeSoto at Odessa Permian
- Stephenville at Argyle
FSSW’s High School Scoreboard Live show will be the postgame show and wrap up the night from Longview.
The Texas Football Days celebration will continue on Sept. 1 with the start of college football season. Games on the FOX family of networks will show features recapping the Friday night high school celebration.