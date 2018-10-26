It was a next-man-up kind of night and Midway’s Chase Palmer was ready for his turn.
Midway star running back James Fullbright went to the sideline with a strained quad early in the first quarter, but Palmer stepped in and led the Panthers to a 56-14 victory over Killeen Shoemaker on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Fullbright darted through a hole untouched and raced 75 yards for a touchdown on the Panthers’ first offensive play.
But that was the highlight of a short outing for him. Fullbright appeared to pull up with a leg injury on his third carry, a 13-yard romp for a first down on Midway’s second possession. He went to the trainer’s table and then had his upper left leg wrapped on the sideline later in the first half. He finished the night with 92 yards and a TD on three carries.
Midway coach Jeff Hulme said it was a minor quad injury and Fullbright could have returned to action in the second half if the game had been closer.
Instead, Palmer took to the spotlight as he rushed for 166 yards and 4 touchdowns on 11 carries.
“That was pretty nice, wasn’t it?” Hulme said. “Chase can go, now. He’s a 22 guy in the 200-meters in track. It’s great to see him have success. It’s great to see that big smile on his face.”
But Midway won’t spend much time celebrating the win over Shoemaker. The Panthers (6-1, 6-0 in District 12-6A) have taken care of business to this point in their loop, setting up a showdown at Temple (8-0, 6-0) next week.
Asked how quickly his team would turn its attention to the Wildcats, Hulme said “In about five minutes when we get in the locker room.”
“I think people have been talking about this matchup for a while now,” Hulme added. “So we’ve got to hit our routine and have good practices, a good workout tomorrow and let’s get it on.”
Palmer started quickly, running 53 and 8 yards for touchdowns in the second quarter, helping the Panthers build a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The Midway defense made plays all over the field through the first and second quarters. They were tasked with covering up for offensive mistakes and responded by clamping down on the Grey Wolves.
When Midway quarterback Nick Jimenez fumbled at the Panthers’ 45 in the first quarter, Shoemaker defensive tackle Marquez Chatman recovered and returned it to the 28.
But the Panthers’ defense stiffened in their own territory, forcing Shoemaker to give the ball back after four plays and just eight yards gained.
Later in the first quarter, Midway cashed in a special teams touchdown when Shoemaker punter Tristan Clay saw the snapped ball sail high over his head and into the end zone. Midway linebacker Marcus Johnson recovered to boost the Panthers to a 14-0 lead.
The Midway defense held Shoemaker to 88 yards on 31 plays in the first half. The Grey Wolves didn’t have a rushing play of longer than six yards in that time.
The Panthers rushed for 176 of their 235 total offensive yards in the first half.
EXTRA POINT: The Midway Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018 was introduced before the game. It included former soccer coach Tim O’Leary, who founded the boys’ soccer program and won 516 games and the 4A state title in 2002; tennis siblings Kolby and Kenna Kilgo, who won a mixed doubles state championship in 2009; and the 2010 Pantherettes state championship softball team.