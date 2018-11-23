MANSFIELD — Nick Jimenez said he was probably going to buy his offensive linemen some pizza on Saturday. No wait, he doesn’t really like pizza. Maybe he’ll get his mom to make them some enchiladas.
Hey, the Midway quarterback has to show some appreciation to an offensive front that helped him to more than 150 passing yards and nearly 100 rushing yards for four total touchdowns in Midway’s 56-28 win over Garland Sachse Friday night at Mansfield’s Vernon Newsom Stadium.
“I’m real proud of them,” Jimenez said.
Not only did those offensive linemen protect their quarterback but they also paved the way, once again, for James Fullbright. The senior running back — after he ran for 204 yards and two scores on Friday — is two scores away from the school record of 63 touchdowns (BJ Kelly and John Hubert).
“He’s a big backbone for me,” Jimenez said. “In case my passes are off or anything, I just know that I can give it to James, and James can do something with it.”
Jimenez’s passes weren’t off by any means on Midway’s first drive as he started three-for-three with a 12-yard pass to Demarcus Degrate, a 12-yard pass to Will Nixon and a 13-yard pass to D’Ante Thomas. A face mask penalty moved the Panthers inside the 6-yard line, and Jimenez handed it off to Fullbright from there for the score.
While the Midway offense got off to a good, balanced start, the Midway defense didn’t waste its time showing Sachse what to expect the rest of the game.
After stringing together back-to-back runs by Myles Nash, Sachse fumbled the ball on their third play from scrimmage to give the football right back to a Midway offense that had just left the end zone.
The Panthers scored a few plays later as Demarcus Degrate was wide open in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown reception. That play in itself showed the progression of quarterback Nick Jimenez. The senior signal caller stayed calm as he scanned the field. After he used his legs to extend the play, he found Degrate all by himself in the Promised Land.
“It’s just one of those things where he’s just gotten better and better each week,” Midway head coach Jeff Hulme. “The game has slowed down so much for him. He’s got so much confidence in his receivers and offensive line, it’s tremendous.”
As if one turnover in the first quarter wasn’t enough, the Panthers scooped up another fumble minutes after the first as quarterback Derrick Rose dropped the ball and the Midway defenders jumped on top of it.
This time, however, the Panthers did not score but instead turned the ball over on downs. Finding some kind of life on that defensive stand, Sachse began what would be a key drive for the home team.
Facing 4th-and-5 and lined up to punt, an offsides call on the Midway defense made it 4th-and-inches instead, and Sachse went for it and converted. Nine plays later, the Mustangs got on the scoreboard as Rose punched it in after his running backs Myles Nash and Torrey Washington.
At this point, if anyone was wondering how Midway would answer that score, the correct response is quickly. A 19-yard run on first down by Fullbright set things up beautifully for Jimenez and the receivers.
Jimenez found an open Will Nixon who cut back toward the line of scrimmage to haul in the football before he circled back around and ran away from everybody for the 67-yard score.
And if that wasn’t enough, less than two minutes later Parker Nall picked off Rose’s pass and took it 75 yards to the house for the second pick six in as many games for the Midway defense.
It seemed as if Midway would cruise from there, but the Panthers having to punt with 36 second left allowed Sachse to claw back into the game.
The Mustangs started their final drive of the half on the Midway 38-yard line, Sache’s best field position of the day. A 27-yard pass from Rose to Marshall Frost set the Panthers up inside the 11-yard line. They would score three plays later.
“Their two touchdowns were because of us,” Hulme said. “We jumped offsides. They snapped it over their heads and we could have had it back there. Then the second one was us not being smart on offense. We learn from that. I didn’t think they really did anything to us that we weren’t helping them do. I thought the offense played really well and got some big first downs when we needed it.”
Midway came out in the second half and held Sachse scoreless in the third quarter before things got interesting in the fourth.
Trailing by 21, Sachse scored with 9:05 left to make it a two touchdown ball game. Midway, however, wasted no time to answer that before the Mustangs went over the top of the Panther defense for a 58-yard touchdown pass.
Again, Sachse refused to quit and forced Midway to answer. That’s just what the Panthers did when Jimenez kept it himself for the 39-yard touchdown run. Back up by 21 Midway went.
And if there were any questions remaining about if Sachse would cut into the Panthers’ lead once again, Ty’Rike Brooks shut them all up when he picked off a pass and returned it 19 yards to the end zone for the second pick six of the night for Midway.
“You can’t go into a game counting on that,” Hulme said. “Be where you’re supposed to be and make plays. I thought our guys did that. I was real proud of our defense. They were able to move it a little bit, but I thought we hunkered down pretty well. I thought our secondary and outside linebackers played really well.”