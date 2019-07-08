Midway senior Will Nixon has played a supporting role to Panthers’ star running back James Fullbright so far in his high school career. But Nixon’s talent hasn’t been overlooked by college scouts as he currently has more than a dozen NCAA Division I scholarship offers.
Nixon made his pick on Monday as he committed to Nebraska.
“Thanks to all my Waco Midway coaches and teammates for putting in work with me!” Nixon said in the Tweet announcing his commitment to the Cornhuskers. “Let’s get it this year!”
Nixon, who is being recruited as a wide receiver but is expected to play running back for Midway this fall, caught 40 passes for 425 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. He also ran for 350 yards and 5 TDs on just 25 carries. He and Fullbright, who rushed for 1,970 yards, paced the Panthers offense as they reached the regional final round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs.
Nebraska landed Nixon over nine Power 5 programs, including Baylor where his father, Jeff Nixon, is the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.
Nixon, a three-star prospect according to 247 and Rivals, is the 87th-ranked wide receiver in the nation and the 92nd-overall player in Texas as rated by Rivals.