Despite the fact that James Fullbright III is Midway’s second all-time leading rusher and is tied for the program’s record with 63 career rushing touchdowns, all the running back heard from Division I coaches during his recruiting process centered around his size.
“I heard about (my height) a lot,” the 5-8, 190-pound senior said. “I didn’t have any other Division I offers. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, and I’m ready to go.”
Before Fullbright heard from Houston, he went on an official visit to Henderson State, a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Ark.
“I went to Henderson State, and they offered me 100 percent,” Fullbright said. “I committed.”
During this time, his father James Fullbright had reached out to an old teammate who just so happened to be named the new head football coach at Houston early in the new year. A month after Dana Holgorsen’s introductory press conference, Fullbright decommitted from Henderson State and announced that he would be continuing his academic and football careers as a preferred walk-on at Houston.
“It was kind of surreal to have Coach Holgorsen call my phone and say he wanted me to come play for him,” the younger Fullbright said. “Henderson State was a great place and did all the right things, but my dream has always been to play Division I football. Dana Holgorsen and the staff gave me a chance, and I’m going to take it.”
Besides the fact that a Division I school had finally come calling, the biggest thing that sold Fullbright was that Holgorsen never mentioned his height in any conversation they had.
“I think my work ethic and my hard work stood out from the film,” Fullbright said. “I don’t think my dad really played a big part of it. He just got my film to him, but (coach) was really impressed by my film.”
There were definitely plenty of highlights from Fullbright’s career at Midway. He finished with 643 carries for 4,646 rushing yards and 63 TDs. He passed John Hubert (4,600) on the career rushing yards list to finish second behind B.J. Kelly’s 4,996 yards. Fullbright’s total of 1,970 rushing yards in 2018 is second only to Hubert’s 2,853 in 2008.
“You can do more than what you think you can do,” Fullbright said. “You just have to put in the time, and you’ll get out what you put in.”
With football season complete and his college future set in stone, all that’s left for Fullbright athletically before he graduates from Midway is powerlifting. He’s got a meet on Thursday, the day after National Signing Day, and smiled when asked if he was ready.
Keep in mind that last year was his first to compete in powerlifting, and he ended up finishing eighth at state.
“Yeah, I’m ready to go,” Fullbright replied.