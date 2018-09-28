With two weeks to prepare, Waco High hoped to find a way to slow down a Midway team that’s beginning to find its offensive identity.
It wasn’t enough time.
With Nick Jimenez passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns and Demarcus Degrate and Chase Palmer scoring three times apiece, the Panthers’ offense was on fire for the second straight week.
Scoring 35 second-half points, Midway romped to a 57-7 win over the Lions on Friday night at WISD Stadium.
Midway’s offense looked as powerful as it did last week in a 56-27 win over Killeen Ellison as it rolled up 534 yards. The Panthers (3-1, 3-0) also got a tremendous defensive effort as they held the Lions (1-3, 0-2) to 157 yards while forcing four turnovers.
Jimenez got off to a rough start as he fumbled twice in the first half following strong pass rushes by the Lions. But the Lions could do nothing against Midway’s defense in the first half as they picked up just 51 yards and two first downs.
“Our offense started with some self-inflicted wounds, but our defense stepped up,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme. “Our defense was running to the ball and getting off blocks. There were a lot of Midway helmets when we tackled them.”
Midway’s offense got on track as Jimenez hit 17 of 27 passes and Degrate made touchdown catches of 31, 18 and 8 yards. James Fullbright led the Panthers’ running game with 116 yards and a touchdown while Palmer finished with 114 yards rushing and two touchdown runs and also caught a 23-yard touchdown pass.
“Once we got our first score, the offense settled down and Nick (Jimenez) hit his receivers,” Hulme said. “James and Chase both ran the ball well, and our offensive line is just getting better and better.”
The Lions had a chance to get a jump on the Panthers early but couldn’t take advantage of two scoring opportunities.
On Midway’s first possession, Waco High’s Daishawn Fisher stopped Jimenez for no gain on fourth-and-two at Waco High’s 49. But the Lions couldn’t move the ball and were forced to punt.
On the Panthers’ second possession, Waco High’s Cory Ebron sacked Jimenez for an 11-yard loss and forced a fumble. Fisher recovered at Waco High’s 48, but once again the Lions were forced to punt.
With Fullbright doing most of the heavy lifting, the Panthers drove 75 yards on seven plays for the game’s first touchdown on their third possession.
Fullbright carried five times for 42 yards on the drive and finished it off by ramming up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
Waco High’s best opportunity to score in the first half came early in the second quarter when Jordan Fuller hit Nykebian McCoy down the left sideline for an apparent 44-yard touchdown. But McCoy was flagged for offensive pass interference on the play.
The Panthers put together an impressive drive as they moved 84 yards on 13 plays. Jimenez found Degrate for a 31-yard touchdown down the middle and Chase Wetzel ran for the two-point conversion to open up a 15-0 lead with 3:01 left in the first half.
Facing fourth-and-one at their own 38, the Lions elected to go for it but Midway linebacker J.J. Davis nailed Randy Carpenter for a 3-yard loss.
The Panthers took advantage of their superb field position as Jimenez threw a short pass to Degrate on the right side and he slipped away from the Waco High defense for an 18-yard touchdown to push Midway’s lead to 22-0 with 46 seconds left in the first half.
On their first play of the third quarter, the Panther struck again as Jimenez hit D’Ante Thomas for a 47-yard touchdown on a flea flicker play to open up a 29-0 lead. Trevius Hodges set up the score with a 43-yard punt return.
After the Panthers pinned the Lions at the 4, Midway got tremendous field position when Hodges returned the punt 8 yards to the 33. Fullbright drove up the middle for 24 yards to set up backup quarterback Jared Moore’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Degrate.
The Lions finally broke through when they drove 70 yards with Fuller providing the big play by hitting McCoy for 36 yards to the 1. Fuller ran for the touchdown on the next play to cut Midway’s lead to 36-7 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers quickly answered as Jimenez hit Palmer for a 23-yard touchdown to extend Midway’s lead to 43-7 with two seconds left in the third quarter.
Midway completed its scoring with Palmer’s 2-yard touchdown run and his 60-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.