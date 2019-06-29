COLLEGE STATION – Midway bounced back from a lackluster performance in pool play by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Division I consolation bracket of the Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament.
Midway opened bracket play by defeating El Paso Eastwood, 42-13, then ousted Friendswood Clear Brook, 42-32, on Saturday at Veterans Park.
However, Cypress Bridgeland knocked out the Panthers in the quarterfinals, 29-22.
Midway went 0-3 in pool play on Friday, landing them in the consolation bracket.
Belton also took a spot in the consolation tournament after posting a 1-2 mark in its pool. Richmond Foster defeated the Tigers in the first round on Saturday, 46-26.
Temple went 0-3 in pool play, but was promoted to the championship bracket after Hebron and Sharyland Pioneer were disqualified from the tournament for a brawl that broke out after their pool play game on Friday afternoon. That left Temple and Cy Woods as the only teams in Division I Pool O and both made the championship bracket.
College Station defeated Temple, 45-25, in the first round.
Connally, China Spring, McGregor and Bremond had the best showing from Central Texas at the 7-on-7 state tournament.
Connally won its first five games, going undefeated in pool play and reaching the quarterfinals of the Division II championship bracket. Eventual Division II champion Sunnyvale eliminated the Cadets, 48-13.
China Spring, which went 2-1 in pool play, also advanced to the Division II championship quarterifinals. Waxahachie Life scored a late touchdown to edge the Cougars, 34-27, and advance to the semifinals.
McGregor matched Connally’s 3-0 run in pool play and the Bulldogs followed it up by winning their Division II championship bracket first-round game over Celina, 35-28. Dumas eliminated McGregor, 46-35, in the second round.
Bremond went 2-1 in pool play and defeated Hamilton and Sonora in the Division III championship bracket before Falls City eliminated the Tigers, 40-28, in the quarterfinals.