Replacing gifted quarterback Tanner Mordecai is no easy feat, but it’s clear that Midway senior Nick Jimenez is growing on the job.
Jimenez threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers romped to a 56-27 win over Killeen Ellison in a District 8-6A game Friday night at Panther Stadium.
After scoring just 20 points in two games, the offensive explosion was a major breakthrough for the Panthers (2-1, 2-0).
Jimenez hit 18 of 28 passes with the touchdowns of 14 and 19 yards to D’Ante Thomas. Last year, Jimenez was a backup to Mordecai, who is now a freshman with the Oklahoma Sooners.
“If you think about it, this is just the third game for Nick because he just played a little last year,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme. “He didn’t look rattled tonight and made his throws. The game seemed to slow down for him.”
James Fullbright balanced the Panthers’ attack by rushing for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Will Nixon broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 116 yards rushing on just six carries.
“James did a great job and Will gave us a nice change of pace,” Hulme said.
The Panthers delivered a superb all-around performance as the defense limited Ellison (1-3, 1-1) to one touchdown through three quarters.
Midway’s special teams also scored a pair of touchdowns as Parker Nall returned a blocked kick by Trevius Hodges to end the first half and J.J. Davis exploded for a 71-yard kick return in the third quarter.
“That blocked kick at the end of the first half was huge,” Hulme said. “What we did tonight was nice to see. We had only played two full games before tonight and we weren’t hitting on all cylinders. But we got some things rolling tonight.”
It looked like Midway would go into halftime with a 7-0 lead when Ellison’s Tye Hill’s quick kick rolled to the 1 with 1:58 remaining in the first half.
Staring at 99 yards, the Panthers didn’t score just one touchdown to close the first half. They scored twice.
Fullbright moved the Panthers away from their own goal line when he ran for 11 yards. Then Jimenez went to work as he found Nixon down the right sideline for 20 yards before rolling left and firing to Thomas for 27 yards to the Ellison 37.
Facing third-and-two, Fullbright busted up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown run. Chase Wetzel ran for the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 15-0 lead with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
Not content to run out the clock, Ellison quarterback Breezion Spiller hit Greg Cooke for 51 yards to Midway’s 16.
The Eagles lined up for a 33-yard field goal attempt by Cayden Triggs. But Hodges broke through the Ellison line and blocked Triggs’ field goal. Nall picked it up and ran 70 yards for a touchdown as the second quarter clock expired to open up a 22-0 lead.
The Panthers kept extending their lead in the third quarter as they scored four more touchdowns to take a 50-8 lead.
Midway rolled 72 yards on its first possession of the second half with Jimenez finishing it off with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Thomas.
Ellison answered with Spiller’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Tye Hill out of the backfield, but Midway responded with Davis’ 71-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to push the lead to 36-8 with 8:16 left in the third quarter.
Stepping in at quarterback for Jimenez, Jared Moore broke loose down the right sideline for 58 yards to set up Fullbright’s 2-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers weren’t through in the third quarter as Jimenez came back into the game and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to open up a 50-8 lead with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
Midway scored the game’s first touchdown in the opening quarter.
After Jimenez hit Demarcus Degrate for 52 yards to the 6, Fullbright did the rest as he drove up the middle for a pair of 3-yard runs, and scored on the second one to give the Panthers their first touchdown with 5:55 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles tried to get a first down on fourth-and-three but Stacey Brown’s option pass was batted down by a Midway defender to give the Panthers the ball at Ellison’s 42.
But after moving to the 13, the Panthers couldn’t cash in on the turnover as Chase Palmer fumbled at the 9.