As the game came to a close, the heavens opened above Panther Stadium. As the rain came down and soaked the fans that had packed in the stands to watch the season opener, Trinity celebrated on the field as the final buzzer signaled its 37-7 victory over Midway.
Shortly after the game ended, with rain dripping off the bill of his cap, head coach Jeff Hulme put it plain and simple — to play a team like this in a game like this, you can’t do that.
What he’s talking about is the turnovers that plagued the Panthers in the second half, the third quarter to be specific.
Midway’s opening drive of the third quarter ended abruptly with an interception. Trinity capitalized off the error with a touchdown to take a 16-7 lead less than two minutes into the quarter.
There was plenty of time for the Panthers to bounce back and make something happen, but their next drive ended in a fumble. Once again, Trinity scored to go up by 16 over Midway.
The Panthers, however, struggled to find their footing after that. Midway fumbled the ball twice more in the third quarter, and the Trojans scored off of each of those turnovers.
“We put our defense in terrible positions four times in a row,” Hulme said. “A team like Trinity, they’re going to capitalize. It’s a great learning experience for us.”
While things fell apart in the second half, Midway looked good in the first half.
In Trinity’s opening drive that spanned 14 plays, the Trojans only faced a total of three third downs. It wasn’t until the final one, after AJ Burnett was stuffed at the line of scrimmage for no gain, that Trinity faced fourth down.
As the Trojans lined up a mere 11 yards from the end zone and three yards from the first down marker, the Midway defense stepped up. Craig Dawson broke through into the backfield and chased the quarterback down, grabbing his leg as the ball left his fingertips. With a man open in the end zone, Kyle Nguyen made a solid play to make sure he didn’t catch the football.
After nearly eight minutes of possession time, the Trojans came up empty. They got on the board shortly after, though, as the Midway offense sputtered.
A five-yard carry by James Fullbright got things going, but the Panthers quickly faced 4th down deep in their own territory. Midway then opted to punt, but the punter was brought down in the end zone for the safety.
At that moment, the Trojans seemed to have all the momentum. That is, until Marcus Johnson blew up the quarterback in the backfield and Trevius Hodges picked off a pass just outside the red zone and returned it all the way back to the Trinity 13-yard line.
The Panthers were in business.